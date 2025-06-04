Logitech Signature Slim Wired Combo brings wired keyboards and mice into the modern age

Logitech is trying to make wired cool again, and honestly, I’m totally here for it. The company today announced the Signature Slim Wired Combo, a modern keyboard and mouse pair built for folks who still value physical connections over convenience. And yes, that includes me.

Look, I get it. Wireless looks cleaner. But as someone who’s constantly typing and clicking, I’ve always preferred wired gear. I don’t have to worry about charging or keeping spare batteries around. Sure, the cables aren’t exactly pretty, but the peace of mind is worth it.

The MK620 keyboard brings a fresh design to what has traditionally been a bland category. The keys have a laptop-like feel, and there’s even a dedicated AI key that can launch tools like Microsoft Copilot, Gemini, or ChatGPT. For remote workers who live in Zoom or Teams, the Logi Tune app lets you customize shortcuts for muting, turning the camera on or off, or sharing your screen -- all from the keyboard.

The included mouse is ambidextrous and features Logitech’s SmartWheel, which switches between precise line-by-line scrolling and fast page flicking. And thanks to Silent Touch, you can click away without annoying everyone in the room.

This setup isn’t just for personal use. Logitech is pitching the Signature Slim Wired Combo at workplaces where wired still makes sense, such as hospitals, schools, government agencies, and anywhere security or reliability matter more than aesthetics. It connects via USB-C and works across Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. IT admins even get access to Logitech Sync for fleet management.

On the sustainability front, Logitech has done some great work. The keyboard and mouse include up to 66 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, ship in responsibly sourced paper packaging, and consume nearly half the energy of the old MK120 combo.

The Signature Slim Wired Combo can be purchased here for $69.99. You can also buy the keyboard alone for $49.99 here or pick up the mouse individually here for $24.99.

