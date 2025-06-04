Quick Machine Recovery is Microsoft’s latest tool for fixing Windows 11 boot problems

Microsoft is testing a new option within Windows 11 Settings called Quick Machine Recovery. The feature was first revealed at Ignite 2024 as part of the Windows Resiliency Initiative.

When enabled, the feature kicks in should Windows 11 fail to start, automatically attempting various recovery methods to fix the problem. The idea is to make system recovery tools more accessible, with the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) seen as too intimidating for some users.

Microsoft says that it is introducing the dedicated page in Settings to improve accessibility. The company says that this section can be used to “easily check whether the feature is enabled, configure it to automatically search for available remediations, set how often those checks occur, and choose when your device should restart to apply any necessary fixes”.

The feature is currently available to Windows Insiders on the Beta channel, but Dev channel users can also access it by enabling “test mode”.

Microsoft says of the latest addition:

We’re excited to introduce a new dedicated settings page for quick machine recovery which can be found under System > Recovery > Quick machine recovery. This update makes it easier for you to manage recovery options directly from Settings, streamlining access to important features that help keep your device running smoothly. Quick machine recovery is designed to help your device recover from widespread boot issues by applying remediations delivered directly from Microsoft.

The company also adds: “IT professionals looking to set configuration options for their managed fleets are now also able to leverage the Intune Settings Catalog UI to easily configure quick machine recovery settings as documented as a part of the RemoteRemedationCSP”.

More details about Quick Machine Recovery can be found here.