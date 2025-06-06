Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Six-hundred-fifty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced big changes coming to Windows 11 for users in the European Union and European Economic Area. Among them the option to remove Microsoft Store without losing access to app updates, less Edge-nagging, more control over web search in Windows and more.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

SEE ALSO: Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Fences 6.0

Stardock released a new version of its commercial, but fairly priced, desktop manager for Windows. Fences enables you to create groups of programs and links on the desktop.

The new version adds tab support to the groups, making it even more flexible than before.

Start Everywhere

Start Everywhere is an application starter for Windows. It does not replace the Windows Start Menu, but complements it. The highlight feature is the ability to launch it from any location on the screen using mouse, hotkeys or active corners.

VeraCrypt 1.26

The open source encryption software can encrypt your entire Windows system, a single hard drive, or just part of a partition. The latest version includes protection against screen recordings and captures, a jab at Microsoft and its Recall feature in Windows.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Addressing the challenges of securing remote work environments

The digital pitfalls that can make or break a startup's success

Best Windows apps this week

Why security tools are failing developers and what needs to change [Q&A]

Fewer than half of UK public sector organizations are backing up data daily

The greatest theft in history? -- How big tech is benefiting from our data and why we should care [Q&A]

Microsoft's latest campaign to push Windows 10 users to Windows 11 has a sinister feel to it

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

42 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

27 Comments

Move over Windows 11, Windows 12 is the Microsoft operating system we need

25 Comments

Microsoft has finally relented and is giving Windows 11 users the new Start menu they want

23 Comments

Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

16 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

13 Comments

Microsoft is ruining Notepad with pointless formatting in Windows 11

11 Comments

Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

10 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.