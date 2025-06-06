Best Windows apps this week

Six-hundred-fifty in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced big changes coming to Windows 11 for users in the European Union and European Economic Area. Among them the option to remove Microsoft Store without losing access to app updates, less Edge-nagging, more control over web search in Windows and more.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Fences 6.0

Stardock released a new version of its commercial, but fairly priced, desktop manager for Windows. Fences enables you to create groups of programs and links on the desktop.

The new version adds tab support to the groups, making it even more flexible than before.

Start Everywhere

Start Everywhere is an application starter for Windows. It does not replace the Windows Start Menu, but complements it. The highlight feature is the ability to launch it from any location on the screen using mouse, hotkeys or active corners.

VeraCrypt 1.26

The open source encryption software can encrypt your entire Windows system, a single hard drive, or just part of a partition. The latest version includes protection against screen recordings and captures, a jab at Microsoft and its Recall feature in Windows.