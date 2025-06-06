Microsoft’s latest campaign to push Windows 10 users to Windows 11 has a sinister feel to it

The end is nigh! By which we mean the end of support for Window 10 is nearing. Microsoft has reminded us of this time and time and time again as it tries to encourage users to make the move to Windows 11, but now things are taking a slightly darker turn.

It is common knowledge that the end of Windows 10 support means that there will be no more security updates. Microsoft is now using this fact in a slightly more sinister way, telling users they should upgrade to Windows 11 (or buy a new PC) in order to “stay on the right side of risk”.

While perhaps not the most menacing or threatening turn of phrase, the latest campaign to encourage Windows 11 adoption definitely feels like this is a company taking a different approach. The tone is very much one designed to scare people out of the idea of continuing to use Windows 10 after support ends.

A video uploaded to the official Windows YouTube channel reminds us (again) that Windows 10 support ends October 14. It goes on to implore us to “stay on the right side of risk – upgrade now to the power of Windows 11 Pro PCs with Intel vPro”.

While Microsoft is right to say that there are risks involved in using an unsupported operating system, the scare tactic approach here leaves something of a bitter taste in the mouth – as the tone of the comments beneath the video shows.