The Microsoft Store is now faster, more personalized... and injected with AI

Microsoft has unveiled major updates to the Microsoft Store app as the company continues to try to convey an image of being one that listens to feedback. While new additions, such as a personalized home page and faster performance, are likely to be welcomed, other changes are catalysts for ambivalence.

While announcing the update to the Store app, Microsoft says that “we use the feedback you send to ensure we’re focusing on the most important things our customers care about”. It is hard to imagine that there was a lot of feedback from Windows 11 users that begged “oh, please given us more Copilot AI”... and yet this is one of the additions proudly unveiled.

The promise that there have been lots of “fixes under the hood” is nice to hear, but the increase in performance is something that is more likely to be noticed. Microsoft says that it has made “considerable performance investments” resulting in faster start times (twice as fast compared to six months ago, apparently), as well as “improved installation reliability and speed”.

Gamers now have the ability to install individual game components, while the “deeper Windows integration” is likely to split users into Love and Hate camps. Microsoft enthusiastically proclaims:

First, if you’re like us and use Windows search to look for most things on your PC, we have exciting news! You’ll now be able to launch Windows search, search for an app or game from the Store and install it quickly.

Second, we’re experimenting with offering app suggestions to open select file extensions, which is particularly helpful if you don’t have an app for that extension, or haven’t selected a default app. If you’re a Windows Insider in the US or China regions, you’ll soon be able to try this out by using the context menu to select an app to “Open With” and browsing our recommendations. If you’ve already selected a default app, that will show up first.

A personalized homepage is a pleasant addition to help improve the overall Store experience, but it feels as though Microsoft is rather more excited about the arrival of Copilot in the app than many users will be.

The company says:

For users in the United States, Copilot is now available in the bottom right corner to answer questions while you’re browsing product pages. You can open it up to ask questions about the page you’re viewing or select two products for comparisons.

Other changes include improved search, and better labeling and discovery options.

