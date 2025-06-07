Google brings scheduling options to its Gemini AI app

Google continues to innovate in the field of artificial intelligence, and this is evident in its Gemini app. The most recent update sees the company rolling out support for scheduled action in the app, making the AI-powered assistant even more useful when thinking about the future.

Gemini’s support for scheduled actions goes far beyond what could be achieved with Google Assistant. Google proclaims that it will “proactively handle your tasks”, but it’s not something that comes for free.

The versatility of scheduled tasks in Gemini is incredibly appealing, but it is – sadly – not something that is going to be available to everyone. Google says that Scheduled actions are now available to Gemini app users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription and qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans, but there is no mention of the feature coming to non-paying users.

But if you are a subscriber, or you’re willing to become one, what do you get?

Google explains:

With scheduled actions, you can streamline routine tasks or receive personalized updates directly from Gemini. In your conversation, simply ask Gemini to perform a task at a specific time, or transform a prompt you're already using into a recurring action. You can manage them anytime within the scheduled actions page within settings. Now you can wake up with a summary of your calendar and unread emails, or get a creative boost by having Gemini write five ideas for your blog every Monday. Stay informed by getting updates on your favorite sports team, or schedule a one-off task like asking Gemini to give you a summary of an award show the day after it happens. Just tell Gemini what you need and when, and it will take care of the rest.

Price will be a barrier for many, so we can only hope that Google eventually brings this potentially incredibly useful feature to the free tier of Gemini so more people can benefit from it.

Image credit: Dimarik16 / Dreamstime.com