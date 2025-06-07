Google brings scheduling options to its Gemini AI app

No Comments
Google Gemini

Google continues to innovate in the field of artificial intelligence, and this is evident in its Gemini app. The most recent update sees the company rolling out support for scheduled action in the app, making the AI-powered assistant even more useful when thinking about the future.

Gemini’s support for scheduled actions goes far beyond what could be achieved with Google Assistant. Google proclaims that it will “proactively handle your tasks”, but it’s not something that comes for free.

See also:

The versatility of scheduled tasks in Gemini is incredibly appealing, but it is – sadly – not something that is going to be available to everyone. Google says that Scheduled actions are now available to Gemini app users with a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription and qualifying Google Workspace business and education plans, but there is no mention of the feature coming to non-paying users.

But if you are a subscriber, or you’re willing to become one, what do you get?

Google explains:

With scheduled actions, you can streamline routine tasks or receive personalized updates directly from Gemini. In your conversation, simply ask Gemini to perform a task at a specific time, or transform a prompt you're already using into a recurring action. You can manage them anytime within the scheduled actions page within settings.

Now you can wake up with a summary of your calendar and unread emails, or get a creative boost by having Gemini write five ideas for your blog every Monday. Stay informed by getting updates on your favorite sports team, or schedule a one-off task like asking Gemini to give you a summary of an award show the day after it happens. Just tell Gemini what you need and when, and it will take care of the rest.

Price will be a barrier for many, so we can only hope that Google eventually brings this potentially incredibly useful feature to the free tier of Gemini so more people can benefit from it.

Image credit: Dimarik16 / Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google brings scheduling options to its Gemini AI app

Microsoft is going to slow down Windows 11 later this year – but it’s for your own good

Addressing the challenges of securing remote work environments

The digital pitfalls that can make or break a startup's success

Best Windows apps this week

Why security tools are failing developers and what needs to change [Q&A]

Fewer than half of UK public sector organizations are backing up data daily

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 Reloaded solves Windows 11's biggest problem -- download it now

42 Comments

Nintendo says your Switch 2 isn’t really yours even if you paid for it

32 Comments

Trump tells Apple: Make iPhones in America or face 25 percent tariff

16 Comments

Crapfixer 1.0 is here to fix Windows 11 and turn it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

13 Comments

Microsoft is ruining Notepad with pointless formatting in Windows 11

11 Comments

Forget CCleaner -- BleachBit 5.0 is here to remove junk, broken files and bloat from Windows 10/11 and Linux

10 Comments

Donald Trump secures China trade deal that may ease smartphone and PC prices

10 Comments

Fences 6.0 is the essential desktop upgrade for Windows 10 and 11 users -- get it today!

8 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.