Linux Mint 22.2 gets smart fingerprint login and gives Windows 11 users yet another reason to switch

Linux Mint 22.2 is shaping up to be a pretty exciting release, especially for those who use fingerprint readers. You see, the developers are adding a brand-new app called Fingwit, and while the name is quirky, the tool itself is actually very practical.

Fingwit is all about fingerprint authentication. Once it detects a fingerprint reader on your system, it lets you record your prints and use them to log in, unlock the screen, run sudo commands, and authenticate with admin apps like pkexec. It’s meant to make your life a bit easier without getting in the way.

Now, fingerprint support on Linux isn’t new. But let’s be honest, folks, it’s never been all that great. Fingwit coukd finally make biometrics on Linux not suck. It knows when to use your fingerprint and when to fall back to a password. It’s smart enough to avoid headaches and keep things working smoothly.

Another thing worth pointing out is that Fingwit isn’t tied to any specific desktop. It’s an XApp, so it works across the board -- Cinnamon, Xfce, MATE, or anything else. Heck, it’s not even limited to Linux Mint, which means other distributions can benefit too.

And honestly, this is just one more reason for Windows 11 users to give Linux Mint a try. If you’re sick of Microsoft’s heavy-handed updates, hardware restrictions, or AI gimmicks being pushed into your workflow, Mint continues to stand out as a solid alternative. Tools like Fingwit show that Linux doesn’t have to mean giving up convenience.

Linux Mint 22.2 isn’t out just yet, but when it arrives, Fingwit could end up being one of its most useful additions. Strange name or not, it might be worth checking out.