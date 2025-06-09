ADATA Premier Extreme microSDXC Express 7.1 card is the perfect upgrade for Nintendo Switch 2 owners

As game files grow larger and physical cartridges evolve into digital placeholders, the Nintendo Switch 2 is changing how we think about game storage. Nintendo has embraced the SD Express 7.1 standard for expandable memory, and one standout option in this space comes from ADATA. The company’s Premier Extreme microSDXC Express 7.1 card delivers high-end performance in a very small package.

I’ve been using the Switch 2 since launch and I absolutely love it. Nintendo really nailed the upgrade. From the improved visuals to the faster load times, it’s just a better experience all around. And yes, Mario Kart World is easily one of my favorite games right now. It’s the kind of game you just keep coming back to.

But as games get more complex and download sizes grow, internal storage alone just isn’t enough. Some titles, like Tears of the Kingdom, are over 16GB. Others, like Cyberpunk 2077, are pushing 60GB! That’s before you factor in downloadable content, patches, and captured video. Even if you buy a physical copy, you’re often stuck downloading huge chunks of the game due to the rise of Game-Key Cards. These new-style cards mostly carry activation data, with the bulk of the content requiring an online download.

That’s where the ADATA Premier Extreme card comes in. It supports the SD7.1 standard with a PCIe Gen3 x1 interface, offering read speeds up to 800MB/s and write speeds up to 700MB/s. That’s far beyond what older UHS-I and UHS-II cards offer. It’s available in both 256GB and 512GB sizes, and it’s been validated for compatibility with the Switch 2.

Here are the specs for those who care about the numbers:

Interface: PCIe Gen3 x1 (SD Express 7.1)

Capacity: 256GB or 512GB

Speed: Up to 800MB/s read, 700MB/s write

Classes: UHS Speed Class 3, Speed Class 10, Video Speed Class V30

Voltage: 2.7V to 3.6V

Operating temperature: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 15 x 11 x 1 mm

Weight: 0.25g

ADATA is using the Silicon Motion SM2708 controller inside, which helps ensure stability and performance. In practice, that means shorter download times, faster installs, smoother video capture, and better responsiveness when loading large open-world games.

If you’re a Switch 2 owner like me, it’s something worth looking into. The faster storage helps unlock the full potential of the system. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it should be available here very soon.

