Will Windows 10 stop working? See if your PC will survive the switch to Windows 11

Microsoft reminded users this month that Windows 10 support officially ends on October 14, 2025, but here’s what’s new: for the first time, regular users will have to pay to keep getting security updates after that.

The company confirmed it will offer Extended Security Updates (ESU) starting in late 2025, a program once reserved for businesses. Pricing hasn’t been finalized for individuals, but Microsoft has made it clear: no more free patches after the deadline.

With over a billion devices still running Windows 10, the announcement caught many off guard, sparking a fresh wave of headlines and concerns.

Bottom line? If your device can’t upgrade to Windows 11, you’ll need to start planning, or at least start budgeting.

Here's what Microsoft will stop offering to Windows 10, in a nutshell:

Security and safety updates : Fixes for new vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit.

: Fixes for new vulnerabilities that hackers could exploit. Bug fixes : Patches for system errors.

: Patches for system errors. Feature updates: New tools, improvements, or performance enhancements.

New tools, improvements, or performance enhancements. Technical support: Assistance from Microsoft’s customer service team: live chats/emails, etc.

This means that if your computer holds sensitive data, banking info, personal pictures, or work documents, staying protected is worth the effort; also, future apps, printers, and accessories might not work correctly on Windows 10 once it’s dead.

What Are Your Options?

As of now, these are the options left for Windows 10 users:

1. Buy Extended Security Updates (ESU)

Microsoft at least understands that not everyone can upgrade their PCs immediately, and, to "help" with this, they offer Extended Security Updates for Windows 10: home users can purchase an extra year of security updates for about $30 per device (yeah, we know, it's never great to pay for something that you already have).

Businesses and organizations can buy up to three years of extra security updates, with the cost doubling each year.

A note to keep in mind: ESU only covers critical security patches, no new features or bug fixes.

2. Use Windows 10 LTSC (Special Case)

Some advanced users and organizations use a special version of Windows 10 called LTSC (Long-Term Servicing Channel). This version is designed for specialized devices that need stability and minimal updates (like medical equipment or ATMs). Windows 10 LTSC 2021 is supported until 2032.

However, LTSC isn’t intended for everyday personal computers and requires special licensing.

You can learn more about the eligibility criteria here.

3. Test Alternative Operating Systems

If, for any reason, the Extend Security Upgrades are not an option for you, it might be valid to consider switching to a different operating system. Some popular choices include:

Linux distributions (like Ubuntu or Linux Mint): Free , open-source, and capable of running on older hardware.

(like Ubuntu or Linux Mint): , open-source, and capable of running on older hardware. ChromeOS Flex: Google’s lightweight OS designed for web-based tasks on older PCs.

Of course, switching operating systems takes some learning, but it can be a good starting point.

4. And, as a final resource… Upgrade to Windows 11

I know you don't want to hear this, but if your computer meets the hardware requirements for Windows 11, this might be the easiest solution since Microsoft is unlikely to reverse its decision.

This is how you can check if your PC is eligible to run Windows 11:

Open Settings Go to Update & Security Click Windows Update Look for a note about upgrading to Windows 11

Will you be affected by the end of support for Windows 10? Let us know in the comments.