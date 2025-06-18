Google to Kill Instant Apps. Wait, They Existed?

After quietly existing for years, Android Instant Apps are officially heading to the Google graveyard. The feature will be shut down in December 2025, and if you're wondering what Instant Apps even are… well, you're not alone.

Launched in 2017, Instant Apps were supposed to let users try out apps without installing them. You’d tap a link, maybe in a message or search result, and a stripped-down version of the app would open instantly, like a demo. No waiting, no download, no commitment.

Sounds useful, right? In theory, yes. But in practice, it never really caught on.

Most users never saw Instant Apps in action. Most developers never bothered to support them. And now, after years of quietly running in the background of Android, Google has decided to pull the plug.

Did We Ask for It? Nope. Did We Use It? Also Nope.

Ok, let's be honest: the idea behind Instant Apps wasn’t bad, but there were a few problems.

First, developers had to create a separate lightweight version of their apps, usually under 15 MB. Well, that explains a lot by itself, right? It's not an easy task to develop these lightweight versions, especially for complex apps.

Second, the whole thing was sort of… hidden. There was no prominent “Instant App” section in the Play Store, and users rarely knew when they were using one.

Apps like Wish and Vimeo briefly supported the feature in the early days. But over time, interest fizzled. Google never really pushed it, and developers moved on to tools that actually had a user base.

So… What Now?

Google confirmed the shutdown in its latest Android developer update. Support will be removed from Android Studio, the Google Play Store, and any associated APIs as part of the upcoming “Otter” feature drop.

In a statement to The Verge, Google said usage and engagement had dropped significantly. Instead of investing more into a fading feature, the company is now focusing on other tools like Android App Bundles and AI-powered app previews. The idea is to offer more flexibility and better adoption.

If you’re one of the rare people or companies still using Instant Apps - or, if by any chance you got curious after learning about it - you have until December 2025 to make the switch. After that, the feature will stop working, and deep links will simply redirect users to full app installs.

Google is recommending that developers adopt more modern alternatives like Play Feature Delivery, which lets users install parts of an app as needed. It’s more flexible, more scalable, and—crucially—more used.

Truth is, this shutdown won’t make waves. Instant Apps were the kind of feature that sounded futuristic but never got a real spotlight. They’ll quietly disappear the same way they arrived: without most people noticing.

If you’ve never used Instant Apps, don’t worry. You’re in the majority.

And if you did use them… well, it was a good run. Kind of. Leave your final words below.