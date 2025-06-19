Windows Hello Facial Recognition Fails in the Dark After Update

Microsoft’s latest Windows update has created a big confusion. Many users are actively complaining that Microsoft weakened the facial recognition feature, Windows Hello, and now they can’t sign in to their devices in the dark or low light conditions.

Windows Hello’s main advantage was its ability to instantly unlock devices with the help of facial recognition, regardless of the time of day, thanks to its camera technology. However, since a recent update, this feature has become unreliable when the lighting is poor, forcing users to manually enter pins and passwords instead.

What exactly changed?

Windows 11 and some Windows 10 users have noticed that after the update, Windows Hello now relies more heavily on the visible light camera, rather than the infrared sensor that previously enabled facial recognition to work in the dark.

This change has effectively stripped Windows Hello of one of its most practical benefits: fast and free sign-ins at night or in dark rooms.

Microsoft has not fully explained the change, and there's no clear fix or rollback option yet.

Many users took to Reddit, Microsoft forums, and social media to complain that their trusted nighttime unlock method no longer works. Some discovered the issue while trying to log in late at night, only to be met with repeated recognition failures.

This change is particularly disruptive for remote workers, students, or anyone who often uses their laptop in bed or dark environments.

It’s worth noting that not all devices seem to be affected in the same way. Some users reported that their systems with premium infrared cameras still function in low light, while others using older hardware or entry-level laptops are facing more consistent failures. This has raised additional concerns about whether the update is affecting specific drivers, firmware, or camera modules differently depending on the manufacturer.

Users Demand Answers

Until Microsoft provides a clear fix or option to revert, users have few choices:

Switch to fingerprint authentication if available

Use an external webcam that might restore full infrared functionality

While none of these really fix the issue, they seem to be the only options left until now.

Tech analysts are urging Microsoft to clarify whether this change is a bug, an intentional security tweak, or an unintended side effect.

Some speculate that the increased reliance on visible light could be related to changes in privacy settings, security policy updates, or attempts to standardize facial recognition across different hardware. But without an official statement, it’s all guesswork.

Either way, frustrated users want the company to restore full infrared functionality, or at least give people the option to choose how their facial recognition works.

This incident also reignites the conversation around software updates impacting usability without clear communication from companies. Many argue that features like facial recognition are no longer just conveniences; they’re accessibility tools. Removing them or making them unreliable has real consequences, especially for people with physical limitations.

The news is saying that Microsoft has assured to share more information soon, but has yet to announce an official update or fix regarding the issue.

Have you been affected by this issue?