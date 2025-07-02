‘Innovator passports’ set to boost UK health tech rollouts

A new ‘innovator passport’ -- set to be introduced over next two years -- will allow new technology that has been robustly assessed by one part of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to be more easily rolled out to others.

Healthcare innovations need to be thoroughly tested before being widely adopted, but of course this can slow down potentially life saving innovations from reaching the people who would benefit from them.

The UK government is introducing a new digital system will mean companies can innovate faster and patients can get access to pioneering tech as soon as it’s ready to be rolled out.

A ‘one-stop-shop’ thorough check from the NHS will now allow businesses to get to work as quickly as possible and deliver on what matters most to patients across the country. It means NHS patients will get more effective treatments and support quicker, and the NHS will make the most of its finite assessment resource, at the same time businesses are given a boost through the government’s industrial strategy.

The new innovator passport will eliminate multiple compliance assessments, reducing duplication across the health service. It will be delivered through MedTech Compass, a digital platform developed by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to make effective technologies more visible and widely available.

Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, says:

For too long, Britain’s leading scientific minds have been held back by needless admin that means suppliers are repeatedly asked for the same data in different formats by different trusts – this is bad for the NHS, patients and bad for business. These innovator passports will save time and reduce duplication, meaning our life sciences sector – a central part of our 10 Year Health Plan -- can work hand in hand with the health service and make Britain a powerhouse for medical technology.

You can find out more on the government health and social care site.



Image credit: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash.com