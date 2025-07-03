Google reduces Pixel 6a battery life with mandatory Android 16 update

In just a few days, Google is starting the rollout of a mandatory automatic software update to Android 16 for Pixel 6a handsets. While an update would generally be expected to add features or improve performance, this particular, unavoidable update will have an unwanted side effect for some handset owners.

Having determined that some Pixel 6a handsets are a risk of an overheating battery, the update is being used to reduce battery capacity and charging performance on impacted devices. For users who are unhappy with this, there is the option of a battery replacement, but there are eligibility criteria.

The Android 16 update is due to start rolling out to all Pixel 6a device starting on July 8, 2025, but battery changes will only be made to handsets that Google deems necessary.

In a support document explaining what to expect, Google says:

Google has determined that certain Pixel 6a phones (“Impacted Devices”) require a mandatory software update to reduce the risk of potential battery overheating which could pose a risk to users. The update will enable important battery management features that will reduce battery capacity and charging performance on Impacted Devices after the battery reaches 400 charge cycles. All Pixel 6a devices will receive a mandatory automatic software update to Android 16, with roll out starting July 8 2025, but only Impacted Devices will receive the battery management features. Some users will see changes sooner than others, because the battery management features activate only after an Impacted Device reaches 400 charge cycles.

If all of this sounds a little familiar, it is because much the same thing happened with the Pixel 4a earlier in the year. While eliminating battery overheating and reducing the risk of fires is welcome from a health and safety perspective, the battery performance reduction was not acceptable for many Pixel 4a users, and it’s likely to be the same with the Pixel 6a.

And this is why Google is offering free battery replacements once again. Just how to take advantage of this free program depends on where you live. The free battery replacement program kicks off globally on July 21, 2025.

For Pixel 6a owners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, Japan, and India, taking the device to a walk-in repair center is the option most people will find more appealing. However, in the United States and India, handsets can also be mailed in to have the battery replaced.

Google is also giving Pixel 6a owners the chance to register for other options. These include cash or a Google hardware discount code applicable towards the purchase of another Pixel phone on the Google Store.

Full details of eligibility, how to take advantage of the options available to you, and a set of frequently asked questions can be found on Google’s support page.