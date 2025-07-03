New solution helps to secure AI application development

AI is revolutionizing how software gets built, making the process faster, smarter, and more autonomous. But it also introduces more risk than we’ve ever seen and challenges application security, which wasn’t designed for AI-driven development processes.

In response to this Legit Security is launching Legit MCP (Model Context Protocol) Server. This new offering brings application security posture management (ASPM) to AI-led development, making vulnerability management simpler.

Legit MCP Server provides development teams with the ability to run in-code vulnerability checks during the pre-production development process within numerous code editors and IDEs. As an open standard supporting different AI systems, MCP can universally connect with any AI-agnostic code editor and directly with the data source.

“AI has completely changed the way engineering teams build software and created an opportunity to bring security directly into that process,” says Liav Caspi, co-founder and CTO at Legit. “Additionally, empowering security teams to leverage AI through Legit’s application security data fabric holds enormous untapped potential that we are just beginning to uncover. The ability to extract any security posture report you want just by asking your favorite AI chat is a game changer. Legit MCP empowers developers and AppSec with the ability to run security checks on the go, with no learning curve, while making secure coding 100 times easier, faster and just more enjoyable.”

You can find out more on the Legit site and there will be a webinar to demonstrate its features on July 15th at 11am EST.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

