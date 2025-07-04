Amazon Prime for Young Adults is shockingly cheap, and free for 6 months

For anyone who makes a lot of purchases from Amazon, a Prime subscription makes a lot of sense. And for young adults, the deal just got a whole lot sweeter.

Ahead of Prime Day 2025, Amazon has launched a new Amazon Prime subscription tier which is incredible value for anyone who is of the right age. Specifically for people aged between 18 and 24, the new Prime for Young Adults includes everything that is found in a regular subscription, but it is a fraction of the cost.

This means that subscribers can benefit from free delivery on their purchases, free Grubhub deliveries thanks to a bundled Grubhub+ subscription, and unlimited access to Prime Video. On top of this, there are saving to be made on fuel, cheaper groceries, free unlimited online storage for photos, and more.

But Amazon is not finished with its generosity. The company is also offering subscribers to Prime for Young Adults 5 percent cash back on eligible purchases. If this sounds enticing, it gets even better.

The price for Prime for Young Adults is just $7.99 per month, or $69 if you prefer to pay annually. That is half the price of a regular subscription to Prime.

But there is yet more to Prime for Young Adults

Free trials of services are certainly not unheard of, but they tend to be fairly short – anything from a week to a month. Sign up to Prime for Young Adults and it is completely free of charge for the first six months. That’s half a year of Prime access at absolutely no cost.

Extolling the benefits of Prime for Young Adults, Jamil Ghani, worldwide vice president of Amazon Prime, says:

We’re always looking for ways to make the incredible value of Prime more affordable, accessible, and fun. Whether someone is beginning their first job, moving into their first apartment or college dorm, or taking time to decide what's next, the new Prime for Young Adults membership helps members save money, save time, and make the most of this important life stage.

The only criteria for this Prime tier are age and location. Prime for Young Adults is not available globally – for now it seems to be a US-only deal – but so long as you are in the right age bracket, the savings are yours to take. You don’t need to be a student, be in work, or anything else.

Just about the only thing that could possibly count against Prime for Young Adults is the fact that, unlike a standard Prime subscription, benefits cannot be shared with others. Amazon explains:

Prime members can share certain benefits with another adult in their Amazon Household. Prime for Young Adults does not include Household sharing of Prime benefits.

That’s not to say the system can’t be gamed, and Prime for Young Adults subscribers will almost certainly find ways to let friends and family get a piece of the action.

We’ve mentioned a couple of things that are worth returning to: Prime Day and cash back. While subscribers to Prime for Young Adults can earn 5 percent cashback, this jumps up to 10 percent for Prime Day.

Find out more at amazon.com/youngadult.

Image credit: ifeelstock / depositphotos