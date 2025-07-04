Microsoft confirms KB5060829 update for Windows 11 causes worrying Firewall errors

Microsoft has issued a warning about a recent update for Windows 11. The KB5060829 update was released late last month as a non-security preview update, and it has been found to be causing issues.

Available for Windows 11 24H2, the optional KB5060829 update has been causing Windows Firewall With Advanced Security errors to be logged by the operating system. While error message relating to a security feature are likely to result in concern and fear, Microsoft is at pains to reassure users that there is no need to panic.

The company insists that the appearance of an error in the Event Viewer reading Config Read Failed is nothing to worry about, and that it does not mean the Firewall is not functioning correctly. Going further, Microsoft says that anyone who sees this error message should just ignore it.

In a message entitled Error events are logged for Windows Firewall on Windows Release Health, Microsoft says:

Following installation of the June 2025 Windows non-security preview update (KB5060829), security event logs might include an error event related to Windows Firewall With Advanced Security, which can be safely ignored.

The company doubles down on downplaying the error message, saying:

The error is found in Event Viewer as event 2042 for Windows Firewall With Advanced Security. The event appears as "Config Read Failed" with message "More data is available". Although this event is logged in Event Viewer every time the device is restarted, they do not reflect an issue with Windows Firewall, and can be disregarded.

Over the years, computer users have been trained to take notice of error messages, and to ensure that their security tools are working properly. The appearance of this error message in relation to the Windows Firewall will be, despite anything Microsoft says, be difficult for many people to ignore.

Going into a little more detail about the problem – or lack of – Microsoft says:

Please note Windows Firewall is expected to function normally, and no action is required to prevent or resolve this error event. This event is related to a feature that is currently under development and not fully implemented. There is no impact to Windows processes associated to this event.

The number of people affected by this is likely to be small. The KB5060829 update is only installed when it is manually selected, and the error message is not exactly prominent. Rather than being a huge on-screen warning, it is a log in Event Viewer which many will simply not have seen.

Despite the low impact, this is yet another imperfect update for Windows 11. The good news is that Microsoft is working to fix things although the company has not said when this will be released.

Image credit: rokas91 / depositphotos