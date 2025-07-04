Earlier this week we looked at the use of AI in recruiting and retaining staff. But that was from the business point of view. What about the other side of the coin, can you -- should you -- use AI when applying for a job?

The UK government clearly thinks so. New guidelines on the Civil Service Careers website say that tools like ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini can be used to, “enhance your application and prepare for the process”. However it goes on to caution that AI shouldn’t be used to, “provide misleading or false information at any stage of the application journey.”

There is concern elsewhere though that AI tools may be used to cheat on application and assessment processes. A recent report from talent management solutions company Talogy shows that 65 percent of hiring managers are concerned about candidates using Gen AI such as ChatGPT to 'cheat' on recruitment assessments.

Interestingly it seems that applicants aren’t terribly keen on using AI technology either. According to the same study only 15 percent of early career professionals and job seekers say they would consider using it, suggesting a 'trust disconnect'.

Ted Kinney, VP of research and development at Talogy, says:

Confidence in assessment effectiveness needs to be restored for hiring managers if the recruitment process is to be a success and this is where the honesty contract has a pivotal role to play. It's important to recognise that although the use of GenAI in assessments could be interpreted as cheating, it's still early days for AI and its use could also point towards a high potential candidate simply using the available tools and resources in order to succeed. We are heading into a future where using AI to complete assessments will simply be seen as standard practice, so it's important to focus on how we can enhance assessments to accommodate the honest use of AI in the world of talent assessment.

It’s clear that AI is here to stay and will undoubtedly become part of the recruitment process. In preparing initial applications it clearly has a role to play, ensuring that your presentation is up to scratch.

When it comes to assessments though there’s more potential for abuse. To combat this Talogy has floated the idea of 'honesty contracts' -- where candidates agree upfront not to use GenAI, search engines or other tools during assessments.

As the Civil Service guide says, “The goal of using AI in your job application is to help you show us who you are and what you are good at. It’s not about creating a persona that isn’t you.”

Image credit: VitalikRadko/depositphotos.com