Vivaldi 7.5 browser update brings colored tab stacks and DNS over HTTPS

Just one day after Opera received an update with new translation tools and general improvements, its spiritual successor Vivaldi has released version 7.5. The Chromium-based browser, created by a team led by Opera co-founder Jon S. von Tetzchner, is rolling out a new build focused on usability, privacy, and customization.

The headline additions to Vivaldi 7.5 are colored Tab Stacks, a cleaned-up tab context menu, and new privacy controls including DNS over HTTPS. The update also includes a number of smaller fixes and UI tweaks that improve day-to-day use.

Tab Stacks have been part of the browser's lineup for years, allowing users to group related tabs into collapsible collections. The long-requested new feature now lets you assign a unique color to each stack, making it easier to organize everything from work tasks to travel research, and identify tabs at a glance. This will come in especially for heavy users juggling multiple projects. As someone who rarely has fewer than 50 tabs open at a time, it's a big help.

Vivaldi has also introduced a new dialog for editing browser Tab Stacks. Right-clicking on a stack brings up an Edit Stack option, where you can give the group a name and pick a custom color.

The tab context menu has been reorganized as well. This is the menu you see when you right-click a tab in the browser, and it now offers quicker access to essential functions like opening a new tab, stacking, or moving tabs between windows.

Browser refinements improve navigation and built-in tools

Behind the scenes, there are plenty of other improvements across the entire browser. The address bar has received tweaks to how suggestions are handled and how the dropdown behaves. Vivaldi’s built-in ad blocker now supports additional rule types like badfilter, strict3p, and strict1p.

For anyone who relies on built-in browser tools like bookmarks, notes, and mail, version 7.5 introduces smoother drag-and-drop behavior and visual polish. The mail and calendar apps inside the browser now handle invites more intuitively and thread conversations more reliably.

One of the more technical but important updates is support for defining a custom DNS provider within the browser. This includes DNS over HTTPS, which encrypts domain name queries to prevent third parties from seeing which websites you’re visiting.

Quick Commands, the power-user feature that lets you control the browser from a pop-up keyboard panel, now displays synced tabs and shows errors more clearly. The settings menu has also been cleaned up, making features like workspace rules and DNS inputs easier to find and configure.

On top of all that, Vivaldi 7.5 includes a broad set of bug fixes.

This is everything that's changed in the latest version of the browser:

New

[New][Tabs] Colored tab stacks (VB-75822)

[New][Tabs] Create an Edit stack dialog (VB-116983)

[New][Menus][Tabs] New default layout (VB-117680)

[New][Settings] Implement DNS over HTTPS preference setting (VB-117453)

Address Bar

[Address bar] Bookmark placeholders shouldn’t be suggested in address bar (VB-114450)

[Address bar] Search suggestions using GET fail if search engine uses POST (VB-117640)

[Address bar] Some characters are removed when typing fast after opening a tab (VB-117239)

[Address bar] URL drop down appears behind workspace button when tabs on left (VB-117816)

[Address bar] URL is searched instead of opening (VB-117198)

[Address bar][Search Field] Focus isn’t retained when switching tab (VB-117245)

Bookmarks

[Bookmarks] Flicker when dragging bookmarks on the bookmarks bar (VB-116992)

[Bookmarks] Use drop target indicator when rearranging bookmarks in bookmarks bar (VB-117036)

[Bookmarks][Notes] The start page quick settings shows on other manager pages (VB-117279)

Dashboard

[Currency Widget] Chart shows incorrect values (VB-117153)

[Currency Widget] Uses 30 day old values for converter (VB-118077)

[Dashboard] Can not drag and drop widgets to rearrange (VB-117208)

[Dashboard] Empty state text isn’t centered (VB-117970)

[Dashboard] Make transparent widgets “more transparent” (VB-117946)

[Dashboard] Widgets not centred in narrow widths (VB-116811)

Notes

[Notes] Javascript error on opening manager (VB-117285)

[Notes] Manager always auto-selects a note (VB-117397)

[Notes] Title of imported Notes are corrupt (VB-117460)

Panels

[Panels] Save Web panels history (VB-115695)

[Panels] The window panel automatically collapses recently closed tabs (VB-117760)

[Panels] Unread tabs section does not appear in window panel (VB-117767)

Quick Commands

[Quick Commands] Error when trying to exit tab search (VB-116952)

[Quick Commands] Named tab cannot be found with its custom name (VB-107710)

[Quick Commands] Rename pinned tab dialog missing (VB-118092)

[Quick Commands][Sync] Add synced tabs to Quick Commands (VB-116814)

Settings

[Settings] Doesn’t retain focus when switching tab (VB-117999)

[Settings] Error: Listener already exists: vivaldi.keyboard.shortcuts.enable_single_key (VB-117109)

[Settings] Move profile management setting to General (VB-117196)

[Settings] Tab bar is not reset when resetting toolbars (VB-118089)

Speed Dial

[Speed Dial] Add hover state to top navigation bar (VB-101587)

[Speed Dial] Allow navigation via context menu when top navigation is hidden (VB-117919)

[Speed Dial] Labels can be unreadable with some solid background colours (VB-117230)

[Speed Dial] “Paste” in Speed Dials is redundant (VB-50645)

[Speed Dial] Can not paste search query into search field (VB-118150)

Tabs

[Tabs] Cannot close unselected tab by single click any more (VB-117280)

[Tabs] Ctrl + W to close tab while hovering certain UI elements highlights empty UI (VB-117805)

[Tabs] Minimized vertical tabs overflow bottom toolbar (VB-117599)

[Tabs] New tab button goes behind pinned tabs (VB-118117)

[Tabs] Opening quickly with vertical tab bar breaks UI (VB-117047)

[Tabs] Tab in second line stack gets smaller (VB-117940)

[Tabs] “Rename” tab can not be used with narrow or pinned tab (VB-109008)

[Tabs][Settings] Compact UI and removing workspaces button causes tabs to flicker on Ctrl (VB-117286)

[Tabs][Toolbars] Editor does not display well with overflown tabs on left/right (VB-116999)

[Tabs][Toolbars] Search drop down covers underneath the address bar when search is put in tab bar (VB-117282)

[Tabs][Toolbars] VPN button on the tab bar jumps around on clicking it (VB-117281)

[Tabs][Toolbars] VPN button tab bar gets duplicated in the main toolbar on click (VB-117283)

Workspaces

[Workspaces] Add help page button to workspace dialogue when no workspaces exist (VB-117207)

[Workspaces] Editing workspace name from long to short partially hides UI out of bounds (VB-117778)

[Workspaces] Selected rules changes selected target workspace when creating a new workspace using the Workspaces button (VB-117664)

[Workspaces] Selecting text while renaming triggers drag-and-drop reordering (VB-113333)

Crash

[Crash] On opening a window (VB-113263)

[Crash] While reopening a new profile (VB-117683)

[Crash][Settings] TypeError during search (VB-117655)

Other

[Blocker] Adblock request fitler rules de-duplication and support for the badfilter option (VB-117147)

[Blocker] Don’t report blocked requests in stats if they were blocked only by ping blocking (VB-117480)

[Crash Recovery] Trigger when updated build crash loops (VB-116749)

[Developer Tools] Settings say “signed into Chrome” (VB-104156)

[Developer Tools] “Empty Cache and Hard Reload” is lost (VB-115221)

[Dialogs] Certain dialogs are shown when they should not be (VB-114977)

[Dialogs] Certain dialogs can be hard to close with high UI Zoom and/or small monitors (VB-117950)

[Dialogs] Share Vivaldi not centered (VB-117358)

[Direct Match] Results show in search field despite having Direct Match options unchecked (VB-117185)

[Download] Of multiple files at once fails (VB-46079)

[Download][Settings] Multiple files at once fails: Aligning multiple downloads permission name (VB-46079)

[Find in page] Find fails when opening new link (or view source) (VB-117787)

[Find] Find in Page opens on start page (VB-118151)

[Keyboard][Quick Commands] “Edit Tab Stack” shortcut does not work (VB-117794)

[Linux] Pulse Audio still shows the Chromium icon (VB-46430)

[Linux][Media] Fetch CHR138-120726 proprietary media support (VB-117731)

[macOS] Wrong system UI font for Simplified Chinese used (VB-96335)

[Media] HTML5 video does not start with old GTxxx GPUs (VB-116704)

[Media][Windows][macOS] Netflix videos do not play (VB-117997)

[Menus] Settings does not initialize with proper menu (VB-117750)

[Menus] “Go to http://…” on every single selected word (VB-117154)

[Onboarding] ‘Continue’ button keeps jumping endlessly (VB-117583)

[PWAs] Downloading files stopped working (VB-117334)

[Permission][Website Compatibility] Sites lose already granted permissions (VB-100830)

[Reader Mode] Upgrade Readability to 0.6.0 (VB-117957)

[Reading List] Keyboard does not work (VB-117484)

[Search] Change defaults in some regions (VB-118156)

[Search] Remove suggest POST Parameters for suggestions (VB-117032)

[Sync] Prevent sync from accidentally sending unencrypted entries (VB-117671)

[Toolbars] Workspace popup covers its button in vertical tabs (VB-117949)

[Toolbars] Download icon doesn’t display progress (VB-117943)

[WebHID] Devices do not function (VB-112800)

[WebSerial/USB] Stopped working (VB-110896)

[Windows][Auto Update] Prepare to upgrade WOW64 installs to x64 and Intel to arm64 where appropriate (VB-117580)

[Chromium] Update to 138.0.7204.143: includes fix for CVE-2025-6554 “Type Confusion in V8”

Mail, Calendar and Feeds 2.6

Mail

[Mail] Change Status Button default pane to Accounts (and hide Log) (VB-116870)

[Mail] Message list selection and scroll position are not always correct when switching folders (VB-117246)

[Mail] Messages not always threaded correctly (VB-103696)

[Mail] No threading when inReplyTo is in references but not at the end: fixes an issue with jira mails not threading (VB-117111)

[Mail] OAuth dialog keeps popping up for IMAP login despite user closing (VB-116872)

[Mail] Retry login from Mail Status button only changes user/pass for incoming and NOT outgoing settings (VB-116871)

[Mail] Server Form for different accounts show same connection status (VB-117566)

[Mail] Settings for ignored non-important mailings lists not reflecting changes (VB-117402)

[Mail] Trash and Spam icons grayed out in Mail UI (VB-117157)

[Mail] “Mark as read” missing in context menu (VB-116784)

[Mail][Bookmarks] Dragging and dropping multiple items only moves one item (VB-117274)

Calendar

[Calendar] Change Status Buttons default pane to accounts (VB-117140)

[Calendar] Invite cannot be accepted if capitalization is different in email address (VB-117139)

[Calendar] Invites are not able to be accepted if the delivered-to header is different from email (VB-117066)

Feeds

[Feeds] Settings for messages must be accessible for a Feeds-only setup (VB-115868)

If you're ready to try out the new features, open Vivaldi, go to the main menu, select Help, then Check for Updates. On most systems, the update will download and install automatically.

You can also get the latest version directly from the official site.

Do you use Vivaldi, and if so why do you prefer it over other browsers? Let us know in the comments.