Never mind Windows 11, Windows Classic Remastered is the nostalgic Microsoft operating system you didn't know you wanted

With support for Windows 10 winding down, many users are weighing up their next move. Traditionally, upgrading to the newest version of Windows was a no-brainer, but Windows 11 has complicated that decision. Its strict hardware requirements, growing insistence on a Microsoft account, system bloat, unpredictable updates, and an expanding focus on AI have left many users looking for alternatives, or at least wondering what else is possible.

Enter Windows Classic Remastered (Windows CR for short), a retro-inspired OS that shows us a version of Windows from an alternate reality; one where simplicity, consistency, and user control rule, rather than complexity and bloat.

Windows CR isn’t something you can download and use sadly, rather it’s the latest creation from prolific digital creator AR 4789.

We've seen a number of great videos from him over the years, showcasing his imaginative takes on modern versions of classic Microsoft operating systems. These include updated versions of Windows XP, Windows 7 and Windows 10, as well as several different spins on what a future Windows 12 might look like.

Windows Classic Remastered imagines a smarter, cleaner OS experience wrapped in nostalgic charm.

The interface is consistent, clean, and unmistakably retro. It's essentially a combination of Windows 3.1, 95, 98 and XP, but with a modern edge.

Like many of AR 4789’s other concept videos, this one starts by showing the OS being installed before diving into the desktop environment.

The concept features everything you'd expect from a modern version of Windows, including a Settings menu, albeit one with a classic aesthetic, theme support, Quick Settings, Task View, Search and a Dashboard.

Of course, it wouldn’t be 2025 without a little AI. Clippy, Microsoft’s infamous virtual assistant, makes a return in the concept. He's smarter and more helpful, but likely just as irritating as ever.

This project may just be a concept, but it taps into something real: nostalgia and frustration. Many users long for the stability and clarity of older Windows versions, especially as current offerings have become more complex and less user-controlled.

You can watch the full concept video below. If this were real, would you install it? And what features would you want to see?

Let us know in the comments.