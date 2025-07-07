AI-powered integration between Slack and reMarkable boosts workflow

reMarkable paper tablets have carved themselves a special place in the workplace, giving users a way to take handwritten notes and have them quickly converted into editable text. Now a newly announced partnership means that it is possible to send notes and documents straight from a reMarkable tablet to Slack to optimize workflow.

The new integration serves as an important bridge between reMarkable’s innovative e-paper tablets and the popular collaboration and messaging platform. The ability to send notes, sketches, diagrams and more directly to Slack will help boost productivity and enhance workflow by eliminating the need to fall back on emails, or clunky document transfer methods.

One of the appealing things about reMarkable’s tablets is the speed with which ideas can be captured with a stylus. By joining forces with Slack, these ideas can now be shared with co-workers faster than ever.

Or, as Nico Cormier, Chief Technology Officer at reMarkable, puts it:

The reMarkable paper tablet is where thinking begins – a free-form, creative space that helps you do your best work. But we realized that when there’s friction between thinking and producing, you risk losing time, ideas, and momentum. So connecting reMarkable and Slack became a no-brainer.

While iPads and Android tablets may be far more popular and better-known, reMarkable has proved to be a hidden gem that offers a completely different experience to users. Now the plan is to develop the ecosystem that helps to boost creativity, strength collaboration and speed up work.

Much has been done to reduce or eliminate areas of friction, and AI has been a big help here. While it is possible to convert handwritten notes into editable text on your reMarkable tablet at any time, there is no need to do so before sending to Slack. Select the Send to Slack option from the menu, and AI will take care of the conversion automatically.

Slack shows how the new option works in a short video:

Cormier also says about the latest update:

Our goal is to create technology that supports deep thinking and distraction-free work. But we also know that great tools – and great ideas – shouldn’t exist in isolation. This integration helps users spend less time managing technology and workflows and more time bringing ideas to life.

There are a few things worth noting about the ability to send notes from a reMarkable device to Slack. Firstly, you will need to have at least To use Send to Slack, you'll need software version 3.17 and a Connect subscription. Secondly, you will need a compatible Slack account – specifically one with a Pro, Business+, or Enterprise Grid plan.

If you’re yet to move to such a plan, reMarkable has a special deal to save you money. The company says:

reMarkable customers can get a 25% discount on the first 12 months when they upgrade to a Slack Pro or Business+ Plan. Available for companies with 200 or fewer employees.

Full details of the offer are available here.