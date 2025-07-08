Jack Dorsey’s latest project is the Bluetooth mesh network app bitchat

Jack Dorsey – the co-founder of Twitter and Block, and the founder of Bluesky – took to X to share some enticing details about the latest project he is working on.

Called bitchat, this is a messaging app that not only has security at its very core, but does not require internet access to work. A messaging app without internet? Dorsey explains that this is a secure, decentralized, peer-to-peer messaging app that works over Bluetooth mesh networks.

Bluetooth connectivity is usually associated with speakers, headphones, file sharing and the likes, but it is capable of much more. In a post on X, Dorsey says that the app is part of an exploration into just what can be achieved with Bluetooth:

my weekend project to learn about bluetooth mesh networks, relays and store and forward models, message encryption models, and a few other things. bitchat: bluetooth mesh chat...IRC vibes

bitchat features

In addition to foregoing the need for an internet connection, bitchat is also not reliant on servers or phone numbers. If offers, Dorsey says, “just pure encrypted communication”.

Things are very much in the early stages of development, and the bitchat GitHub repository is where the source code can be found. The app is also available in beta through Apple Testflight. Although an Android app is yet to emerge, it is just a matter of time before someone produces one. Dorsey says:

The protocol is designed to be platform-agnostic. An Android client can be built using:

  • Bluetooth LE APIs
  • Same packet structure and encryption
  • Compatible service/characteristic UUIDs

The app feels like a step back in time to the days of IRC, but offers much more in terms of features and security.

  • Decentralized Mesh Network: Automatic peer discovery and multi-hop message relay over Bluetooth LE
  • End-to-End Encryption: X25519 key exchange + AES-256-GCM for private messages
  • Channel-Based Chats: Topic-based group messaging with optional password protection
  • Store & Forward: Messages cached for offline peers and delivered when they reconnect
  • Privacy First: No accounts, no phone numbers, no persistent identifiers
  • IRC-Style Commands: Familiar /join, /msg, /who style interface
  • Message Retention: Optional channel-wide message saving controlled by channel owners
  • Universal App: Native support for iOS and macOS
  • Cover Traffic: Timing obfuscation and dummy messages for enhanced privacy
  • Emergency Wipe: Triple-tap to instantly clear all data
  • Performance Optimizations: LZ4 message compression, adaptive battery modes, and optimized networking

One of the limitations of Bluetooth is range. This is a limitation that can be overcome by turning to Bluetooth mesh networks, but range is still restricted. Dorsey has not stated a particular usage scenario for bitchat, but it would seem ideal for secure communication in crowd areas over a short distance – be that at demonstrations, concerts, or other events.

Is this something you could see yourself using?

