SMEs need to get a grip on their cloud costs

No Comments

According to the Office for National Statistics, in late May 2025, 77 percent of UK businesses with 10 or more employees reported that their staffing costs, covering wages, bonuses, national insurance (NI) and pension contributions, had increased over the preceding three months; a rise of 41 percent since late February 2025, and a 17 percent rise from the year before.

In the light of this Brian Sibley, Virtual CTO at Espria, says clear and concise billing models for the cloud are needed for a wholly comprehensive understanding and urges businesses to urgently assess their MS Azure subscriptions to reduce costs and improve services.

Departmental teams, such as IT, are being pressed to achieve more with less and must find the time to manage and maintain IT environments while delivering projects that provide genuine value to their organizations.

Added to this, the pace of technology changes, such as the rapid rise in business AI, makes it difficult to keep up with the latest best practices. Where once organizations rushed to digitally transform operations and migrate to cloud and cloud-hybrid infrastructure, now businesses must reassess and rearchitect their cloud infrastructure to minimize business costs and improve service levels.

“Unlike CSP renewals and M365 licenses, cloud environments such as Azure suffer from complex subscription models that can easily cause business inefficiencies,” says Sibley. “This approach allows for flexible resource management and cost control but requires business owners and IT operators to grasp where cloud operational inefficiencies lie, and how to optimize for costs without sacrificing productivity.”

In addition Sibley highlights that managed services analytics tools help cut out the confusion and give greater visibility to areas of business cloud environments racking up costs:

Mature internal visibility is needed for effective business decision-making, and that requires detailed expenditure and resource allocation analytics. Most SMEs have limited understanding around their IT costs, or a lack of expertise overseeing them, but, additionally, understanding a technically complicated environment from a finance perspective can be challenging in itself. Clear and concise billing models are needed for a wholly comprehensive understanding.

Realistically, SMEs cannot always afford top, best-in-show options, and so seeking better, cheaper options can be a push/pull factor when communicating between financial and operational needs. Your MSP can provide that needed consultancy, providing insights into realistic SLAs, RTOs and RPOs when improving services. This involves maintaining proper governance balanced against ROI and ongoing business continuity.

Similarly, many SMEs are using templates and infrastructure as code (IaC) models to deploy new software and updates to their cloud infrastructure, but this more generic approach doesn’t consider what individual needs and requirements the business has. Azure has something for everyone, but ensuring you’re only being billed for what you need is a critical part of cloud architecture management.

He urges businesses to prioritize their business needs and ensure that their IT delivery model is tailored to meeting their goals. This may mean using a managed services provider to get the experience and expertise needed to recommend the best steps for the organization.

Do you fully understand your cloud costs? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Baronoskie/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SMEs need to get a grip on their cloud costs

Open-source malware targets data exfiltration

Short-lived ransomware group SatanLock to close down and leak data

Thunderbird 140 'Eclipse' offers a simpler, more flexible way to manage email across platforms

Jack Dorsey’s latest project is the Bluetooth mesh network app bitchat

Windows 11 is finally more popular than Windows 10

Android Auto’s Spotify update adds new playlist options for long trips

Most Commented Stories

Betanews Is Growing Alongside You

37 Comments

16 Billion Passwords Exposed: Major Leak Hits Apple, Facebook and Google Users 

16 Comments

Will Windows 10 stop working? See if your PC will survive the switch to Windows 11

9 Comments

Apple’s Liquid Glass Control Center Gets a Much-Needed Fix in iOS 26 Beta 2

6 Comments

Apple’s CarPlay Ultra Comes to a Halt as Industry Giants Start Changing Their Minds

6 Comments

Windows 11 25H2 has a new option to remove all unwanted Microsoft apps

6 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Windows Classic Remastered is the nostalgic Microsoft operating system you didn't know you wanted

6 Comments

Microsoft will use the Windows 11 lock screen to recommend widgets

4 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.