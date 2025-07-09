Back to the office means back to basics on security

The shift to remote work was hastened by the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing companies to quickly adapt to employees working from home. Years later, remote and hybrid work remain common, offering a high degree of flexibility that many workers now take for granted.

Businesses have increasingly begun encouraging employees to return to the office, if only part-time. Leaders point to benefits like easier collaboration, improved team dynamics, and a clearer boundary between work and home life.

As staff move between home offices and company workspaces, this fluid model creates a number of cybersecurity challenges. Security protocols need to be put in place to safeguard sensitive data across both environments.

Cybersecurity firm KnowBe4 has come up with a number of cybersecurity guidelines to help organizations protect this important data and enforce solid security practices during this tricky transition.

One of the top recommendations is a focus on device security. Employees often rely on a mix of personal and work-issued devices when working remotely.

It’s essential that all laptops, tablets and smartphones, are fully patched and updated before connecting to office networks.

Software patches address vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers. Ensuring these updates are applied before devices are brought back into the corporate network helps reduce the risk of malware spreading or other forms of unauthorized access.

The company also highlights the importance of maintaining strong password habits. Enabling phishing-resistant multifactor authentication (MFA) on all accounts adds a critical layer of defense.

While passwords alone can be compromised through phishing or brute force attacks, MFA requires an additional form of verification, such as a physical token or biometric data, making unauthorized access far less likely.

Login security

Encouraging employees to review and strengthen their login credentials before returning to the office is a proactive step in reducing potential threats.

Over time, employees accumulate access to various systems or data sets that are no longer necessary for their roles. This is something that will need to be looked at and addressed during this transition.

KnowBe4 suggests conducting an audit of user permissions, so only appropriate individuals retain access to sensitive information.

Training also plays a major role in a secure return to office settings. KnowBe4 recommends that companies provide a refresher course in security awareness to all employees. This includes up-to-date information on current phishing tactics, social engineering risks, and company-specific security policies.

Even experienced employees can benefit from a reminder, especially if protocols have changed during their time working remotely.

Physical security should not be overlooked either. Common areas, shared spaces, and unattended desks can all be weak points in a company’s overall security posture.

KnowBe4 advises organizations to set clear expectations for securing devices when not in use and handling confidential materials in ways that prevent unauthorized viewing or access. Something as simple as locking a screen or storing documents securely can go a long way in protecting sensitive data.

James McQuiggan, cybersecurity advocate at KnowBe4, points out that the shift between remote and in-office work introduces potential vulnerabilities that must be managed. “Employees returning to office environments after prolonged remote work periods may unintentionally introduce security risks through outdated devices, forgotten physical security practices, or confusion about changing protocols,” he said. According to McQuiggan, the guidelines are designed to offer a clear and structured way for businesses to reduce those risks while still operating efficiently.

Have you returned to an office environment recently, and if so what issues did you encounter? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Mediaphotos/Dreamstime.com