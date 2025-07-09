Decentralization and why it's a turning point for tech [Q&A]

Mainstream developers and users are increasingly seeking alternatives to big tech’s centralized servers and cloud-based systems.

Issues like data breaches, censorship, and monopolization are driving this trend. We spoke to Mathias Buus Madsen, CEO of Holepunch, about why decentralization matters and how we can expect the trend to develop.

BN: What are the main issues with centralized legacy systems?

MBM: The primary problem with centralized legacy systems is that you are ceding control to a third party, often for no good reason. I view centralized legacy systems as unnecessary and overly expensive. They harvest our data, manipulate our information streams, and increasingly dictate the boundaries of our daily digital experiences.

Centralized systems bring a litany of risks along with them, specifically data leaks, single points of failure, cyberattacks, censorship and content restrictions among others.

From my perspective, the violations of privacy and freedom alone are reason enough to avoid centralized systems. I firmly believe that users should maintain control of their data and should have the freedom to keep their data and communications private.

BN: How can P2P systems help to address these?

MBM: Peer-to-peer systems democratize the internet, giving back control and privacy to users and reducing reliance on big tech companies. By utilizing peer-to-peer systems you remove the central server or intermediary entirely, so there is no big tech company needed to talk to your friends, play games, watch videos or share memes.

When you move from centralized systems to P2P systems, the impact on traditional infrastructure is profound. First, it significantly reduces the costs associated with web hosting and maintenance, making it easier for startups and individual developers to bring their ideas to life without substantial upfront investments. Second, it enhances privacy and data security, as data can be shared directly between users without passing through central servers that could be potential points of failure or targets for hackers. Third, it could lead to a more resilient internet, where services can continue to operate even if parts of the web go down, thanks to the distributed nature of P2P networks.

Moreover, this approach encourages innovation in areas like content delivery, social networking, and online marketplaces by removing barriers to entry and promoting a more open and competitive environment. In the long term, we might see a more diverse and vibrant web ecosystem, with users benefiting from increased choices, better privacy, and more robust services.

In essence P2P systems represent a step towards a more decentralized, open, and user-centric web, challenging existing paradigms and paving the way for a new era of digital communication and interaction.

BN: Why are open source systems key to the decentralization process?

MBM: I am a strong proponent of open-source software. I believe that we are stronger together, and by making our code transparent, we benefit from developers around the world contributing to the code. Open Source not only enables an environment of trust as everyone can see your code, but it also opens up software development to the brightest minds from around the world, leading to faster technology advancements and innovation.

Holepunch emphasizes its commitment to open source, making Pear Runtime and related tools available for inspection, modification, and enhancement by the community. This fosters innovation and trust in the platform, and is fully available here.

BN: Where do projects like DeepSeek fit into the decentralization trend?

MBM: DeepSeek directly challenges some of the core tenants upon which Big Tech has come to believe. That innovation must be costly. That you have to protect your code and keep it closed to succeed. By embracing open-source software Deepseek was able to innovate at a significantly faster pace than even the fastest moving software companies with the deepest pockets for investment. This demonstrates the power of open-source software and why we are confident that it's the future of innovation.

BN: How much of a challenge is this to the dominance of big tech?

MBM: The emergence of DeepSeek shook big tech because it shows them how innovation can quickly upend their near monopoly position and radically change the competitive landscape. At Holepunch we are big believers in the power of innovation to radically change the status quo, and expect both open source and decentralization to play significant roles in the upending of the current tech landscape.

Image credit: monsit/depositphotos.com