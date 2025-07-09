Google Maps finally lands on Garmin devices for on-wrist navigation

Google Maps is so ubiquitous that it is hard to imagine that there are any unsupported platforms remaining, but there are still a few. This is highlighted by arrival of Google Maps for Garmin smartwatches via the Connect IQ Store.

This free app means that owners of key Garmin devices can now benefit from turn-by-turn navigation on their wrist. The newly released app is targeted primarily at walkers, cyclists and runners, but it can also be used when driving or performing other activities if this feels helpful to users.

The idea behind the Google Maps app for Garmin devices is a simple one: to eliminate the need to carry a cumbersome phone in your hand so you can keep checking it for direction when traveling from place to place. It is much quicker, easier and safer to simply glance at the watch on your wrist, leaving your phone safely stowed away in your bag or pockets.

Google Maps on your wrist

It is important to note, however, that this is not a completely independent app. This is not a cutdown version of Google Maps that runs on smartphones; rather it is a companion app. You’ll still need to use your Android smartphone to choose a route in Google Maps, but the instructions will then be mirrored to your smartwatch display.

Garmin highlights the safety aspect of a smartwatch-based version of Google Maps , pointing out that it enables users to stay more aware of where they are. By default the app will show the next instructions – such as “turn left in 300m” – but a quick tap shows the next three instructions so you can memorize them and not have to check even your watch so frequently.

Talking about the benefits of the app for pedestrians, Garmin says:

For those who prefer to walk to their destination, Google Maps provides on-the-go directions that gently vibrate their Garmin smartwatch to keep users from having to look down at their phones while crossing the street or maneuvering through a crowd. And for even greater awareness, simply tap into the app to see the next three turns.

The simple act of changing the screen on which directions are shown feels very impactful. It allows for greater immersion in new environments, allowing users to experience their surroundings rather than being sucked into the display of their phone. It seems that it is something that will be incredibly useful when exploring new places on vacation.

But although the watch-based version of Google Maps is most likely to be used by walkers, it is useful to a far wider range of people. Garmin proposes various other usage scenarios:

Users can still record walks, runs or bike rides on their Garmin smartwatch while using Google Maps, allowing them to track distance, heart rate and more, while also getting notified when it’s time to make a turn along the route. Once they arrive at their destination, users can sync their activity data from Garmin Connect to other Android health and fitness apps via Health Connect, providing them with more tools and flexibility than ever before.

Google Maps is now available for all Garmin watches. The company has not provided an exhaustive list of devices, but says that it includes select Venu, Forerunner, vívoactive and fenix products. The best way to find out if it is available for your particular smartwatch is to simply head to the listing for the Google Maps app in the Connect IQ Store and see if you can download it.

Is this something you think will prove useful? Do small-screen instructions seem more helpful and less distracting than seeing the same on your phone?