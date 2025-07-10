Microsoft admits Windows Server Update Services sync is failing

Following complaints from users about problems with Windows Server Update Services, Microsoft has spoken out. The company has confirmed that WSUS has suffered issues preventing synchronization and deployment of updates.

This is a serious headache for businesses and organizations that rely on WSUS to manage Windows updates across networks. Reports of errors have been popping up for a couple of days, with scheduled synchronization actions showing to have failed in event logs.

The issue itself has proved frustrating enough, but there have also been many complaints from sysadmins disgruntled at Microsoft’s lack of communication about the problems. A thread on Reddit is home to many comments from community members who have experienced sync issues.

Some people who reached out to Microsoft and raised a ticket were informed that the company was aware of the problems and was busy working on a solution. But the lack of public statement about what is happening has angered many.

Eventually, Microsoft published some information about the status of WSUS, saying:

WSUS update and sync operation fail with timeout errors Status Confirmed Affected platforms Client Versions Message ID Originating KB Resolved KB Windows 11, version 24H2 WI1112355 - - Windows 11, version 23H2 WI1112356 - - Windows 11, version 22H2 WI1112357 - - Windows 10, version 22H2 WI1112358 - - Windows 10, version 21H2 WI1112359 - - Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019 WI1112362 - - Windows 10, version 1607 WI1112363 - - Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB WI1112364 - - Server Versions Message ID Originating KB Resolved KB Windows Server 2025 WI1112360 - - Windows Server 2022 WI1112361 - - Windows Server, version 1809 WI1112362 - - Windows Server 2019 WI1112362 - - Windows Server 2016 WI1112363 - - Windows Server 2012 R2 WI1112365 - - Windows Server 2012 WI1112366 - - Devices trying to synchronize updates from Microsoft Updates using Windows Server for Update Services (WSUS) might fail to complete the synchronization process. As a result, updates cannot be deployed using WSUS or Configuration Manager. WSUS synchronization tasks are frequently configured to occur automatically in business and enterprise environments, although manual tasks are also possible. Error logs for WSUS are usually found in the SoftwareDistribution.log file under C:\Program Files\Update Services\LogFiles. Common messages may include text similar to "Unable to connect to the remote server" and "A connection attempt failed because the connected party did not properly respond after a period of time" There is no workaround at this time. A problematic update revision in the storage layer has been identified as potentially causing this issue, and repairs are in progress. Next steps: We are working on a resolution and will provide more information when it is available.

With reports coming in from many parts of the world – including the US, UK, India and Europe – the problem is widespread in nature. Some handful of users have reported that the issue has been resolved for them, but others say they are seeing new errors, and others that colossal numbers of updates are being downloaded.

This is far from being the first time WSUS has fallen over, and there is concern that this means important security patches are not being deployed.

