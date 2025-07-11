Philips launches a 4K gaming monitor built for speed and clarity

Philips has launched a gaming-focused monitor that promises to blend high-speed performance with high-resolution visuals.

The Evnia 27M2N3800A features a unique Dual Mode setting that allows users to switch between 4K UHD at 160Hz and Full HD at 320Hz, offering flexibility for both fast-paced and visually immersive games.

At the core of the display is a Fast IPS panel with response times as low as 1ms GtG and up to 0.5ms MPRT when using Smart MBR. This is paired with a 320Hz refresh rate in Full HD mode for smooth visuals and near-instant feedback in demanding gaming situations.

In 4K mode, the 160Hz refresh rate maintains sharpness without sacrificing speed.

Switching modes lets users prioritize fluidity or fine detail depending on the game. Whether navigating open-world landscapes in 4K or reacting quickly in competitive shooters at 320Hz, the monitor adjusts to suit different gaming styles.

The Evnia 27M2N3800A covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 130 percent of sRGB. It also comes certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400, supporting deep contrast and lifelike brightness.

“We’re thrilled to launch the Philips Evnia 27M2N3800A, a powerhouse of high-performance features designed specifically for the gaming community,” said César Reyes Acosta, Lead Product Manager, Consumer Monitors, at MMD. “Dual Mode allows users to get the most out of every genre of game while enjoying thrilling speed and true-to-life visuals.”

Monitor ports

Console users are not left out. The monitor includes HDMI 2.1, offering 4K resolution at 120Hz for next-gen consoles. Whether connected to a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, the Evnia 27M2N3800A delivers high refresh rates and clear resolution, matching the capabilities of modern hardware.

Philips also includes a variety of tools aimed at competitive players. SmartImage Game mode tailors settings to different genres. FPS players can benefit from higher contrast, while racing titles may see enhanced color saturation.

Smart Crosshair adjusts aim point color based on screen content, while Smart Sniper provides zoom assistance for long-range shots.

Evnia Precision Center software allows users to customize monitor settings in detail, so users can easily create profiles, change performance modes, and manage lighting and visuals to match individual preferences.

Flicker-Free and LowBlue mode technologies are included to reduce eye strain during extended sessions and the SmartErgoBase provides a height-adjustable, tilt-and-swivel stand to help users find the most ergonomic position.

Integrated stereo speakers add a convenient audio solution for gamers who prefer not to use headsets.

MultiView functionality supports dual input display, allowing users to connect two devices at once and view them side by side. This could be useful for content creators or those gaming while managing a second screen.

The chassis is made of 85 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, and the base includes 35 percent recycled materials.

The Philips Evnia 27M2N3800A is available to buy now from here, priced at £279.00.

