This ergonomic AI mechanical keyboard is built for modern productivity

Adesso has launched a mechanical keyboard that combines ergonomic comfort with direct AI access via a built-in hotkey that allows users to access tools like Microsoft CoPilot or similar platforms.

It is designed to help streamline tasks like coding, writing, or content creation. The hotkey connects users to AI-powered suggestions and completions instantly, without needing to launch separate software.

“The EasyTouch 1500 is a game-changer for anyone who values performance and well-being,” said Allen Ku, president of Adesso. “By integrating AI directly into an ergonomic mechanical keyboard, we’ve created a tool that not only enhances productivity but also prioritizes user comfort and health. This is the future of typing.”

The keyboard features a split-key layout intended to promote a more natural wrist position and a cushioned palm rest is included to reduce strain during long sessions.

The keyboard uses red mechanical switches, which offer smooth linear feedback with less noise, appealing to users who want quieter typing with a lighter touch.

Keyboard connections

The EasyTouch 1500 supports three connection methods: USB, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless. It can pair with up to three devices at once and works across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS.

Users can remap keys, create macros, and adjust per-key RGB lighting via QMK and VIA software. These settings are stored directly on the keyboard, so preferences follow users even when switching systems.

Lighting effects can be customized for functionality or appearance. Some users may prefer to highlight specific keys used in software or gaming, while others may just want a certain color scheme. The keyboard allows both.

Multimedia and productivity hotkeys are built in to provide shortcuts to common tasks such as adjusting volume, playing and pausing music, and launching a web browser directly from the keyboard.

The EasyTouch 1500 is built using sustainable materials as part of its design and is available to buy now at www.adesso.com/products/easytouch1500 for $169.99.

