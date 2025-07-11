Google launches Android Canary channel for beta testing early builds

Just as it did some years ago for its Chrome browser, Google has announced a new Canary channel for Android. Aimed at developers, the idea behind Android Canary is to provide early access to not only new features but also APIs.

Beta testing software is an exciting way to get to try out the latest features of a products faster, and it gives companies a way to try out new ideas and get feedback. While the availability of a new testing channel for Android is good news for many, there is something of a caveat.

It should come as no surprise that the Canary builds of Android are only being made available for Pixel devices, so anyone with a phone or tablet from another company is out of luck. But for those for whom the early builds will be accessible, this is a way to get a glimpse into the future of Google’s mobile operating system.

Google made the announcement in a slightly strange way – by making a post on Reddit. In the r/android_beta subreddit, the company writes:

Hi Android Fans, Today, we are introducing the Android Canary Release Channel, an experimental new option for developers. Canary offers the latest, still-in-development version of Android build ZP11.250606.010.A1, giving you early access to new features and APIs. While Canary builds undergo testing, they may contain bugs or issues that could affect your device's normal operation. For this reason, Canary builds are unsuitable for everyday use. Additionally, features introduced in Canary may not always make it into a stable Android release. The Canary channel is specifically designed for developers who want to explore and test the newest Android APIs. If you're a developer eager to get a jump on the latest advancements, Canary is for you! This first release includes an updated SDK with system images for testing on Pixel 9a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet devices. You can get started by flashing a Canary build, or by using the Android Emulator in Android Studio. Once you flash a Canary you will start receiving regular Canary OTA updates about once a month. To stop receiving Canary OTA updates, you will have to flash a non-canary build (prefix other than ZP11), which will require a data wipe. We look forward to having you start using the new Android Canary features and APIs. Let us know what you think! Your feedback is essential for helping us build a better platform.

New Android Canary channel

The need for a Pixel device is not the only thing to keep in mind. By Google’s own admission, these early Android builds are “unsuitable for everyday use”. It is not without good reason that they are billed a being “specifically designed for developers”.

But even if you can’t try out the Canary build of Android for yourself, the emergence of this channel remains good news for all Android users. In giving more developers easier access to the operating system and APIs, development can be accelerated, and creative minds have more time to come up with interesting ideas that could be implemented in software further down the line

There is more general information about the Android Beta testing programme here, and this is where the majority of Pixel users should get their early builds. Leave the Canary channel for developers and let’s see what they can come up with.

Are you a developer who is excited by this new release channel?