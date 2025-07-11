International collaboration aims to combat deepfakes and AI misuse

There’s increasing concern about the use of deepfakes and artificial intelligence to spread misinformation and contribute to fraudulent activity.

Today at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, the AI and Multimedia Authenticity Standards Collaboration (AMAS), a global, multistakeholder initiative led by the World Standards Cooperation has today launched two flagship papers offering recommendations to guide the governance of AI globally and combat mis-and-disinformation.

The first technical paper offers a comprehensive overview of the current landscape of standards and specifications related to digital media authenticity and artificial intelligence. The second policy paper provides policymakers with guidance on how to make use of international standards for the effective regulation of the creation, use and dissemination of synthetic multimedia content.

In releasing the papers, AMAS participants are reinforcing their common belief in the need to protect the integrity of information, upholding individual rights and fostering trust in the digital ecosystem by supporting the development of robust technical standards underpinning regulatory frameworks. The aim is to ensure users can identify the provenance of AI-generated and altered content without stifling creativity.

Silvio Dulinsky, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) deputy secretary-general, says, "People need practical, scalable solutions and tools that can equip them to prevent, detect and respond to challenges caused by AI-generated synthetic media. These papers cut through the complexity and offer actionable guidance using international standards, enabling global interoperability.”

Bilel Jamoussi, deputy director of the ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau, underscores the relevance to policymakers and regulators: "As governments navigate new challenges around synthetic media, standards to verify authenticity and provenance will provide them with the technical tools essential to cohesive action internationally.”

The papers are available to download from the AMAS site. Do you think AI needs more regulation? Let us know below.

Image credit: Skorzewiak/depositphotos.com