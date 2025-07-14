Belkin is ending cloud support for many Wemo smart devices

Belkin has announced that it is ending support for a large number of its Wemo products. The company has given users just six month’s notices that their smart devices will not only no longer be supported, but that key features such as remote control and integration with voice assistants will also cease.

The announcement means that more than 20 Belkin products will be rendered near-useless when the cut-off date of January 31, 2026 rolls around. The list of devices that will reach end of support includes smart plugs, smart lighting systems and may more. While some of the affected products are a decade old, others are less than two years old.

Belkin says that the Wemo app will no longer be updated after January 31, 2026. However, it points out that any devices that support Apple HomeKit, and have been configured before the end of support date, will continue to function via HomeKit local control without requiring Wemo cloud services or app.

As part of its announcement, Belkin says:

After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to end technical support for older Wemo products, effective January 31, 2026. After this date, several Wemo products will no longer be controllable through the Wemo app. Any features that rely on cloud connectivity, including remote access and voice assistant integrations, will no longer work. Over the last decade, since Belkin first launched Wemo in 2011, we’ve been committed to providing consumers with innovative, simple-to-use accessories for a seamless smart home experience. However, as technology evolves, we must focus our resources on different parts of the Belkin business.

List of affected and unaffected Wemo smart devices

There are just four Belkin products that are Thread-bases devices that will continue to function as they do today through HomeKit:

Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way (WLS0503)

Wemo Stage Smart Scene Controller (WSC010)

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread (WSP100)

Wemo Smart Video Doorbell Camera (WDC010)

But while some customers will be pleased that their particular devices can will be used after January 2026, the lengthier list of devices that will no longer function will lead to a greater number being disappointed:

Wemo Link (F7C031)

Wemo Humidifier (F7C046)

Wemo CrockPot (F7C045)

Wemo Heater B (F7C048)

Wemo Air Purifier (F7C049)

Wemo Heater A (F7C047)

Wemo Coffee Maker (Mr. Coffee) (F7C050)

Wi-Fi Baby Monitor (F8J007)

Wemo LED Lighting Bundle (F5Z0489)

Wemo Motion Sensor (F7C028)

Wemo Switch + Motion Sensor (F5Z0340)

Wemo Maker Module (F7C043)

Wemo Zigbee Bulb, E27 (F7C033)

Wemo Insight v2 (F7C061)

Wemo Switch (F7C027)

Wemo Light Switch v2 (F7C062)

Wemo Insight (F7C029)

Wemo Smart Light Switch 3-Way (WLS0403)

Wemo Mini Smart Plug (WSP070)

Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch w/ Dimmer (WDS060)

Wemo Smart Light Switch (WLS040)

Wemo HomeKit (F7C064)

Wemo Dimmer Light Switch (F7C059)

Wemo Mini Plugin Switch (F7C063)

Wemo Light Switch (F7C030)

Wemo Outdoor Plug (WSP090)

Wemo Mini Smart Plug (WSP080)

The age of some of these products is such that users would quite reasonably have expected support for longer. In a nod to this Belkin says:

We acknowledge and deeply appreciate the support and enthusiasm for Wemo over the last several years. We are proud of what we’ve accomplished in the smart home space and are grateful to our customers for welcoming Wemo into their homes. We understand this change may disrupt your routines, and we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. If your Wemo product is still under warranty on or after January 31, 2026, you may be eligible for a partial refund. Refund requests will not be processed before that date.

The number of people able to get any sort of refund is likely to be quite small, however. There are no many products that remain eligible for a refund, and in order to qualify it is necessary to show a proof of purchase – something many people will be unable to provide.

Full details of the end of Wemo support can be found here.

Does this affect you? Does it make you think twice about buying into third-party ecosystems?