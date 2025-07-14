OWC launches Quad and redesigned Dual USB-C HDMI 4K adapters to simplify multi-display setups

Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the general availability of two HDMI display adapters designed to make it easier for users to expand their screen real estate without the performance drawbacks of juggling multiple dongles.

The new OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter and a redesigned OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter are now available, priced at $149.99 and $69.99 respectively.

Designed for power users, creative professionals, and remote workers, the Quad HDMI adapter allows a single Thunderbolt, USB4, or USB-C port to support up to four 4K UHD displays.

According to OWC, “expanding visual workspace with up to four 4K UHD displays just became easier, more efficient, and cost-effective.”

The adapter uses DisplayLink Pro technology to reduce CPU and battery load, a common drawback of using multiple display adapters on a notebook.

OWC says the solution “solves the external display limitation of Apple Silicon MacBook and MacBook Pro machines,” and supports both extended and mirrored display modes. It can also deliver up to 90W of pass-through charging and is bus powered through an 11.8" integrated USB-C cable.

OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter

Also announced is the redesigned OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter, which supports two 4K displays via a single port and is aimed at general-purpose users, educators, and those working in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments.

“The OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter was purposefully built to solve the one-display limit of base model M-series Mac notebooks as well as expand the visual workspace of port-limited machines,” the company said.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 3, 4, and 5, as well as USB4 and USB-C systems, the dual adapter is palm-sized, bus powered, and backward compatible with HDMI displays and projectors.

It includes a 9" integrated USB-C cable and supports audio pass-through to connected displays.

“Whether you’re working with spreadsheets, streaming data, editing video, or just need more screen real estate to stay productive, we believe your gear shouldn’t hold you back,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. “With our new Quad and enhanced Dual HDMI adapters, we’re giving users the power to easily expand their visual workspace, without the complexity or cost of juggling multiple adapters or sacrificing performance.”

O’Connor added, “Bottom line, OWC has a line of HDMI adapters for any type of display configuration. For those looking for a dual-display adapter with power pass-through, the original OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter with power pass-through is still available.”

Both new adapters come with a 1-year limited warranty.

What do you think about OWC’s new Quad and Dual HDMI adapters? Let us know in the comments.