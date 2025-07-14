OWC launches Quad and redesigned Dual USB-C HDMI 4K adapters to simplify multi-display setups

No Comments

Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the general availability of two HDMI display adapters designed to make it easier for users to expand their screen real estate without the performance drawbacks of juggling multiple dongles.

The new OWC USB-C Quad HDMI 4K Adapter and a redesigned OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter are now available, priced at $149.99 and $69.99 respectively.

Designed for power users, creative professionals, and remote workers, the Quad HDMI adapter allows a single Thunderbolt, USB4, or USB-C port to support up to four 4K UHD displays.

According to OWC, “expanding visual workspace with up to four 4K UHD displays just became easier, more efficient, and cost-effective.”

The adapter uses DisplayLink Pro technology to reduce CPU and battery load, a common drawback of using multiple display adapters on a notebook.

OWC says the solution “solves the external display limitation of Apple Silicon MacBook and MacBook Pro machines,” and supports both extended and mirrored display modes. It can also deliver up to 90W of pass-through charging and is bus powered through an 11.8" integrated USB-C cable.

OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter

Also announced is the redesigned OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Adapter, which supports two 4K displays via a single port and is aimed at general-purpose users, educators, and those working in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments.

“The OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter was purposefully built to solve the one-display limit of base model M-series Mac notebooks as well as expand the visual workspace of port-limited machines,” the company said.

Compatible with Thunderbolt 3, 4, and 5, as well as USB4 and USB-C systems, the dual adapter is palm-sized, bus powered, and backward compatible with HDMI displays and projectors.

It includes a 9" integrated USB-C cable and supports audio pass-through to connected displays.

“Whether you’re working with spreadsheets, streaming data, editing video, or just need more screen real estate to stay productive, we believe your gear shouldn’t hold you back,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. “With our new Quad and enhanced Dual HDMI adapters, we’re giving users the power to easily expand their visual workspace, without the complexity or cost of juggling multiple adapters or sacrificing performance.”

O’Connor added, “Bottom line, OWC has a line of HDMI adapters for any type of display configuration. For those looking for a dual-display adapter with power pass-through, the original OWC USB-C Dual HDMI 4K Display Adapter with power pass-through is still available.”

Both new adapters come with a 1-year limited warranty.

What do you think about OWC’s new Quad and Dual HDMI adapters? Let us know in the comments.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

OWC launches Quad and redesigned Dual USB-C HDMI 4K adapters to simplify multi-display setups

Samsung to bring Galaxy AI to 400 million devices globally by end of the year

Amazon Prime Day 2025 delivers record sales, but questions remain over hype and value

UK government issues Windows 11 upgrade warning ahead of Windows 10 end of life

Stanford University study finds AI-based therapy has ‘significant risks’

Instagram opens up Trial Reels feature to more creators

The searches that reveal the most common email mistakes

Most Commented Stories

Betanews Is Growing Alongside You

37 Comments

Windows 11 25H2 has a new option to remove all unwanted Microsoft apps

37 Comments

16 Billion Passwords Exposed: Major Leak Hits Apple, Facebook and Google Users 

16 Comments

Will Windows 10 stop working? See if your PC will survive the switch to Windows 11

9 Comments

Half of Americans think AI is a threat, the other half don't. Who's right?

7 Comments

Apple’s Liquid Glass Control Center Gets a Much-Needed Fix in iOS 26 Beta 2

6 Comments

Apple’s CarPlay Ultra Comes to a Halt as Industry Giants Start Changing Their Minds

6 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Windows Classic Remastered is the nostalgic Microsoft operating system you didn't know you wanted

6 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.