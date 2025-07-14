Samsung to bring Galaxy AI to 400 million devices globally by end of the year

Samsung has announced plans to expand Galaxy AI to over 400 million devices worldwide by the end of 2025.

The company says this move builds on a major 2024 milestone when it brought Galaxy AI to more than 200 million devices, starting with the Galaxy S24 series.

The announcement marks a continued investment in mobile AI features that aim to make smartphones more intelligent and useful in everyday life. Samsung stated, "We’re building a future where your devices don’t just respond, they become smarter to anticipate, see, and work quietly in the background to make life feel a little more effortless."

Samsung's strategy

Since its launch, Galaxy AI has been positioned as a key part of Samsung’s mobile strategy. The company described the platform as one that "has helped define a new era of mobile AI innovation -- transforming what’s possible on smartphones."

According to Samsung, "over 70 percent of Galaxy S25 users actively engage with a growing suite of AI-powered features developed in collaboration with Samsung and Google."

Among those features, Samsung reports that Google Gemini has seen the strongest growth. "Google Gemini has seen the most notable growth, with usage tripling across the latest Galaxy S series," the company said.

The AI assistant is integrated throughout Samsung’s ecosystem, supporting features across phones, wearables, and apps.

Mindy Brooks, Vice President, Android Consumer Product & Experience, Google, said: “Through close collaboration with Samsung, Gemini works seamlessly across its devices and connects with its first-party apps to provide helpful and personalised responses. For example, Gemini’s live video capabilities have been optimized for the Flip's front screen camera, and Gemini on Galaxy Watch leverages context from your phone.”

One year after the first Galaxy AI Forum, Samsung shared new insights into how mobile AI is becoming part of everyday routines. Drawing on research conducted with Symmetry Research, the company highlighted changing user behavior and increasing reliance on AI features.

According to the findings, "47 percent of consumers say their daily routines would be disrupted without AI tools such as personalized notifications, AI-powered search, and voice assistance."

In addition, "45 percent now use voice commands as often as they type -- highlighting a shift in how users interact with their devices."

Samsung described these patterns as part of a larger move toward "multimodal, intelligent, and intuitive AI experiences." The company's goal is to embed AI more deeply into the smartphone, and eventually across all connected devices.

The South Korean tech giant described its plan as “democratizing the power and possibilities of mobile AI,” stating that the expansion reflects its commitment to this approach, with an emphasis on features such as intuitive voice features, on-device privacy, or cross-device intelligence.

Jisun Park, Corporate EVP & Head of Language AI Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung, said: "Some see AI as the start of a 'post smartphone' era, but we see it differently. We’re building a future where your devices don’t just respond, they become smarter to anticipate, see, and work quietly in the background to make life feel a little more effortless."

What do you think about Samsung’s plan to scale Galaxy AI to hundreds of millions of devices? Let us know in the comments.