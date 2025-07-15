Freepik now offers unlimited AI image generation

There are plenty of genAI options to choose from, and the market for AI image generation is a growing one. With large number of free and paid-for tools vying for attention, standing out from the crowd is hard – and this is why Freepik has just announced unlimited generation of images and video.

This is a unique offering from Freepik, which is already one of the most popular AI image generators available. It marks a change from services that either allow users to generate a limited number of images for free, or force them to buy credits. So what is the catch?

Unsurprisingly, this is not something that is free of charge. Unlimited image generation is only for paying Premium+ and Pro subscribers, but it is a huge change from the previous token-based payment model. On top of this, there is also unlimited video generation with a specific model per week – but only during the month of July.

There are numerous layers to this change, not least of which is a reduction in the costs faced by companies offering genAI services.

Joaquín Cuenca, founder and CEO of Freepik, says of the change:

We decided to eliminate credits and offer unlimited generation because we understood that what holds users back isn't the technology, but the friction in the usage model. Instead of counting tokens or worrying about how many images they can generate, we want them to focus on creating. That's the true revolution of AI: not just in what it can do, but in how it serves people. Unlimited AI image generation

It is not clear for how long Freepik will be able to sustain this offer of unlimited image generation. The company already has a paying user base of hundreds of thousands, and although genAI costs have dropped recently, this does not mean that the surge in usage that will undoubtedly follow this announcement can continue long term.

With pricing for a Freepik subscription starting at $25, costs are low enough to encourage new subscribers to take the plunge, and the company will almost certainly enjoy something of a financial windfall in the coming months. Retaining these customers could be where things start to unravel. There are not many people who genuinely need to be able to create an unlimited number of images, so it would be easy to dismiss this as hype. Time will tell.

Freepik is also relaunching its mobile app – available for iOS and Android. The app allows for on-the-move creation of images and videos, and also provides access to other Freepik tools. There are AI editing tools, help with styling, and social media sharing options.

Cuenca says of the app:

We don't want users to have to choose between power and simplicity. With this app, they have both. We've designed a tool that understands how and where creation is today.

But Freepik’s vision of the future is about more than being just an app or just a website. Cuenca is aiming high, saying: “Freepik is becoming the standard for what a creative platform with AI should be: accessible, useful, transparent, and user-focused. We don't want to be just a tool; we want to be the natural creative environment for the coming years”.

It is also worth noting that not only is unlimited video generation limited to July, but there are “certain limitations per model”. One such restriction is a maximum resolution of 768p when using the MiniMax model.

Will other genAI services follow suit? How long before we see unlimited generation with no price tag attached? Let us know what you think about all of this in the comments below.