Google launches new AI security initiatives

Ahead of the summer’s round of cybersecurity conferences Google is announcing a range of new initiatives aimed at bolstering cyber defenses with the use of AI.

Last year the company launched Big Sleep, an AI agent developed by Google DeepMind and Google Project Zero, that actively searches and finds unknown security vulnerabilities in software.

Based on intelligence from Google Threat Intelligence, the Big Sleep agent recently discovered an SQLite vulnerability (CVE-2025-6965) -- a critical security flaw, and one that was known only to threat actors and was at risk of being exploited. Through the combination of threat intelligence and Big Sleep, Google was able to actually predict that a vulnerability was imminently going to be used and cut it off beforehand. This is believed to be the first time an AI agent has been used to directly foil efforts to exploit a vulnerability in the wild.

That’s just the start though. New agentic AI capabilities are set to be demonstrated this year. These include extensions to Timesketch, Google’s open-source collaborative digital forensics platform, to accelerate incident response by using AI to automatically perform initial forensic investigations.

At Black Hat USA Google will also offer a behind-the-scenes look at FACADE (Fast and Accurate Contextual Anomaly Detection), an important AI-based system, which has been performing insider threat detection since 2018.

At next month’s DEF CON 33, Google is set to partner with Airbus for a capture the flag event to show how AI can advance cybersecurity professionals’ capabilities. The final round of Google’s two-year AI Cyber Challenge (AIxCC) with DARPA will come to a close at the conference too.

You can find out more over on the Google blog.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com

