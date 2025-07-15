Microsoft to stop adding new features to Office apps for Windows 10 users

As we are being reminded on a near daily basis, Microsoft is ending support for Windows 10 in mid-October. The company has made it clear that the end of support means the end of security updates, but this does not mean that all Windows 10 users will take notice and jump to Windows 11.

However much Microsoft might wish otherwise, Windows 10 will remain in popular usage for some years to come – so the company is tightening the thumbscrews. A quiet announcement reveals that anyone sticking with Windows 10 will no longer receive feature updates for their Microsoft 365 (Office) apps.

This is a slight modification of the announcement made earlier in the year, and it makes clearer what it means to stick with the unsupported Windows 10.

The future of Windows 10

While there is nothing to stop people from continuing to use the likes of Word and Excel under Windows 10, it is important to note that security updates end on October 10, 2028 – some three years after support for the operating system ends. But the fact that security updates will be made available for Microsoft 365 apps, users should not expect new features to be added in this period.

Microsoft clarifies the situation, saying:

Microsoft 365 is governed by the Modern Lifecycle Policy. This policy requires customers to stay current as per the servicing and system requirements for the product or service. These requirements include using Microsoft 365 Apps on a supported Windows operating system. Although apps such as Word will continue to work after Windows 10 reaches end of support, using an unsupported operating system can cause performance and reliability issues when running Microsoft 365 Apps. If your organization is using Microsoft 365 Apps on devices running Windows 10, those devices should move to Windows 11. To help maintain security while you transition to Windows 11, Microsoft will continue providing security updates for Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 for three years after Windows 10 reaches end of support. These updates will be delivered through the standard update channels, ending on October 10, 2028.

But now the company has also added a little more detail to the support page:

Devices running Microsoft 365 Apps on Windows 10 will receive feature updates until Version 2608 is released on the following dates: August 2026 for Current Channel (including all versions for individuals and families)

October 13, 2026 for Monthly Enterprise Channel

January 12, 2027 for Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel Devices will remain on Version 2608, receiving only security updates until October 10, 2028.

Practically speaking, this means that the majority of users will not see anything new added to their Office apps from the middle of next year.

This latest change – or addition – to the Microsoft 365 under Windows 10 life cycle information is bittersweet. On one hand it gives anyone who is choosing to keep using Windows 10 the prospect of new additions to Office for another year (or longer for Enterprise customers), but after this the options are limited. Microsoft is essentially saying that users have to update to Windows 11 or they will be abandoned.

