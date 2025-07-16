Differing levels of access to AI create new inequalities

A new survey of 4,000 knowledge workers across the UK, US, Germany, and Canada reveals that higher earners have disproportionate access to the latest AI tools and training, allowing them to reap AI's promised rewards.

In contrast, the study from The Adaptavist Group reveals that lower earners and women are being shut out from AI opportunities, which impacts their skill development, job satisfaction, and time savings, both personally and professionally.

Respondents with household incomes of over £100,000 ($134,000) were more than twice as likely (27 percent versus 11 percent) to have received over 20 hours of AI training in the last year, compared with those on household incomes of £30,000 ($40,200) or less. As a result, 58 percent of those bringing in higher incomes strongly believe they've received sufficient guidance on AI, compared to 25 percent of those on lower pay. More than three-quarters (78 percent) of those with six-figure incomes also say they were provided with access to new AI tools regularly, in stark contrast to less than half (49 percent) of respondents with incomes less than £30k.

In addition 50 percent of high earners report that AI has significantly increased their job satisfaction, compared to 29 percent on average, and just 14 percent of those with incomes less than £30k. 80 percent of high earners say their skills are developing due to AI, versus an average of 68 percent and just 49 percent of lower earners. 69 percent of high earners feel comfortable proving the ROI of AI, compared to 51 percent on average and 37 percent of lower income respondents.

Training divides are also emerging between large enterprises and small businesses. In fact, 24 percent of small businesses (one to 50 staff members) have had no training at all in the last 12 months, and 56 percent have had less than three hours of training. Comparatively, just 12 percent of large organizations (more than 5,000 staff members) had received no training, whereas the majority (64 percent) had received more than three hours.

There’s a developing gender divide too with women receiving less AI training than men. 45 percent of women say they had received more than five hours of training in the last 12 months, compared to 57 percent of men. 21 percent of women have had less than an hour of training on AI, or none at all, whereas just 14 percent of men say the same. 51 percent of women say they have completed a formal AI training accreditation, versus 61 percent of men.

This gap is true at all levels too, only 58 percent of women in director roles received structured training sessions on AI from external providers compared with 73 percent of men in the same position. At intern level, the figures show that men are more than twice as likely to have received external training (47 percent versus 23 percent).

Jon Mort, CTO of The Adaptavist Group, says:

The findings clearly show how access to training and tools enables professionals to unlock value with AI, while simultaneously increasing job satisfaction. With so much to be gained from properly implemented AI, it is critical that opportunity is not concentrated in the hands of the few. Organizations should take steps to ensure equal access to tools and training across the workforce. Without this, we risk deepening the very inequalities technology should help to solve. For instance, the advantages of AI also extend beyond the workplace. Our study uncovered that higher earners are significantly more likely to use AI both professionally and personally. While we didn't explore personal usage patterns, AI's potential to reduce unpaid labor burdens and support side hustles suggests that unequal access to AI training could deepen existing divides, particularly problematic in an economy that increasingly values AI proficiency.

You can find out more and get a copy of the report on the Adaptavist site.

Image credit: Retrosesos/Dreamstime.com