Ditch Windows 11: SparkyLinux 7.8 is the lightweight alternative to Microsoft's OS you've been looking for

SparkyLinux 7.8 is now available to download, bringing a welcome selection of updates to the “Orion Belt” stable release series. Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm,” this latest point release offers a modern Linux experience that’s a strong alternative for users looking to move away from Windows 11.

With Microsoft's OS continuing to introduce clunky AI features, bloat, slow performance and limited user control, SparkyLinux serves as a lighter, faster, and fully customizable alternative. Version 7.8 delivers updated software, improved desktop environments, and superior system performance.

SEE ALSO:

This update includes the 6.1.140-LTS Linux kernel by default, with newer versions -- 6.15.6, 6.12.38-LTS, and 6.6.98-LTS -- available through the Sparky repositories. These kernel choices offer more control for users who need compatibility across different types of hardware.

Essential software has also been updated with the addition of LibreOffice 7.4.7, with version 25.2.3 available through Debian’s backports. Firefox ESR 128.12.0 and Thunderbird ESR 128.12.0 come preinstalled, while Firefox 140.0.4 is available via Sparky’s repository.

Desktop environments have also been updated to the latest stable releases: KDE Plasma 5.27.5, LXQt 1.2.0, MATE 1.26, Xfce 4.18, and Openbox 3.6.1. Whether you prefer a full-featured interface or something minimalist, SparkyLinux gives you the choice.

The new build includes several important fixes. Previously, users with packages from the Debian Multimedia repository encountered installation issues with certain applications, such as GIMP. This conflict has now been resolved, and the photo editing app comes preinstalled in the live media. Users who still face issues can manually remove libavutil57 (v10:5.1.3) and reinstall version 7:5.1.6 to restore compatibility.

Get SparkyLinux

SparkyLinux 7.8 is available in a wide range of versions to support both modern and legacy systems.

For amd64 systems with BIOS or UEFI and Secure Boot, editions include Xfce, LXQt, MATE, KDE Plasma, MinimalGUI (Openbox), and MinimalCLI (text mode). For older i686 non-PAE systems, MinimalGUI and CLI editions are available.

ARM users can continue using version 7.7, as those images have not been updated in this release.

New ISO images can be downloaded from the project’s stable release page. If you're already running SparkyLinux 7, the new version will install automatically.

What do you think about SparkyLinux 7.8 as a Windows 11 alternative? Let us know in the comments.