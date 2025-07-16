OnePlus releases innovative 2-in-1 charger cable for watches and phones

OnePlus 2-in-1 cable with watch

Owning a smartphone is just about a given these days, and it is also becoming true for a smartwatch. If you have bought into the OnePlus ecosystem for your phone and watch, the company has just released an incredible 2-in-1 charger cable.

While not an entirely unique idea – there are various chargers out there that can charge two devices at the same time – the solution from OnePlus has at least a couple of features that make it stand out from the crowd.

If you own a OnePlus phone and a OnePlus watch, the newly released 2-in-1 SUPERVOOC cable looks like a standard USB-C charging cable... to a point. The two ends of the cable are very much what you would expect – one end connects to a charger, the other to a phone.

OnePlus 2-in-1 cable

But in the middle of the cable is a POGO PIN charging connector – the type used on the OnePlus Watch range. This means that a single cable, and a single charger or charging port, can be used to charge both a OnePlus phone and a OnePlus Watch at the same time.

Something else notable about the cable is the price. Proprietary cables are notoriously expensive, but that is not the case here. OnePlus is charging just $29.99 for this 1.2-meter cable. This is extraordinarily good value, and it would be great if other companies followed OnePlus’ lead when it comes to pricing.

The idea behind the cable is pretty simple – charge your watch and phone without the need for trailing spaghetti cabling. OnePlus says:

With a built-in POGO PIN charging connector, there's no need to pack an extra watch charger for business trips or travel — one cable powers your OnePlus smartwatch with ease and efficiency.

Charging two devices at once does not mean having to compromise. It is possible to fast-charge both and phone and watch at once:

Supports up to 80W SUPERVOOC when used alone; powers both your phone (67W) and watch (10W) simultaneously – dual charging, double the boost.

OnePlus also says of the cable:

Equipped with an E-marker smart chip to protect your devices from overload. Thickened pure copper cores ensure faster, safer charging.

It is worth noting that you are only buying the cable, and to take advantage of the faster charging of two devices, you’ll need to use a SUPERVOOC charger, If you have a OnePlus smartphone, you almost certainly have one lying around ready to plug the cable into.

If you’re interested in the cable, you can find out more and buy it here.

