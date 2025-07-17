CrapFixer update fixes Windows 11 and turns it into the operating system you deserve -- download it now!

There are a number of great tools that you can use to improve Windows 10 and 11, but our new favorite is CrapFixer. The free program can remove bloat, ads, AI, unwelcome data collection, and more from the operating system.

Although it was originally created seven years ago it has been completely rewritten for Windows 11 and a new update makes it even better, with its own small, modern Policy Editor.

SEE ALSO:

Called NAppClean.exe, and available to download as a standalone tool from the project page if you prefer, the description for it on the CrapFixer GitHub page says: “If you're an admin or just prefer a more structured way to apply your tweaks, you can optionally use this tool. It’s basically the same app under the hood, just packaged a bit differently -- a kind of policy-style frontend for CrapFixer.”

This just another in a long line of changes that have been made to CrapFixer since it hit version 1.0 back in May, and brings the software up to version 1.18.200.

Transform Windows 11

CrapFixer does exactly what the name suggests: it fixes the annoying issues that ruin Windows 11 for many users.

All you have to do to get started is download the latest version of CrapFixer, fire up the app and hit the Analyze button. After a few seconds you’ll be presented with a list of recommendations.

Browse the selection, choose what you want to fix and what you want to leave alone, and then click the Run Fixer button to implement the suggested changes.

A Restore button on the left will return all selected features to their original state should you need to.

You can also manually explore and action the list of fixes, which include hiding Copilot, disabling telemetry, removing ads, and more.

Do you think CrapFixer is a useful tool? Would you use it? Let us know in the comments.

Image Credit: Dan Grytsku / Dreamstime.com