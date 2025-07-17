The future of encryption in a post-quantum world

As quantum computing speeds edge closer to practical use, the ‘harvest now, decrypt later’ approach is already in motion with adversaries collecting encrypted data today, anticipating they'll be able to crack it tomorrow. But is enough being done to prevent it?

New research from Forescout highlights the urgent need for organizations to prepare for a future where quantum-capable adversaries can break widely used cryptographic protocols.

The report finds that only about six percent of all 186 million SSH servers on the internet already use quantum-safe encryption. Three quarters of OpenSSH versions on the internet still run versions released between 2015 and 2022 that do not support quantum-safe encryption. In addition less than 20 percent of TLS servers use TLSv1.3, which is the only version that supports PQC.

If, as seems likely, regulators mandate quantum-safe encryption in the near future, organizations will face serious gaps. Current quantum migration roadmaps throughout the world mandate transitioning to PQC between 2030 and 2035, especially for critical assets. Outdated infrastructure will become a compliance and security risk, and upgrading later may be slower, more expensive, and more disruptive than acting early.

Rob McNutt, chief strategy officer at Forescout, writes on the company’s blog, “Today’s encryption standard, PKI, still matters and will continue to matter in the future but it will diminish in its ability to be trusted. Certificates, certificate authorities, and TLS will still rely on PKI but other technologies like SKA or post-quantum key exchange platforms will likely become a trend. PKI updates to the key exchange and the signature algorithms will be needed to ensure they are quantum safe, which is a tall task for the 10B+ connected devices in the world.”

You can read more on the Forescout blog.

