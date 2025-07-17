You can turn your car into an Atari gaming arcade and play Asteroids and Breakout

Old video games never really die; they just find new screens to live on. Classic titles like Asteroids and Breakout have been part of the gaming culture for decades and now, they're being reintroduced inside a place few expected -- the car.

AirConsole, an in-car gaming platform, has partnered with Atari to bring Asteroids and Breakout to supported Volkswagen models starting today.

AirConsole, developed by Zurich-based N-Dream, turns the car’s infotainment system into a gaming experience.

The partnership with Atari brings classic gaming to a modern setting, offering drivers and passengers a way to play while parked up or charging.

With a smartphone and a mobile internet connection, players can jump into games during idle moments on the road.

"Atari laid the foundation for generations of gamers," said Anthony Cliquot, CEO of N-Dream. "To welcome these timeless titles onto AirConsole shows that our vision for in-car play is being embraced by the world's most trusted entertainment brands."

This move reflects a broader shift happening across the automotive industry. Cars are increasingly being viewed as connected environments, especially as electric vehicles and autonomous features give drivers more downtime.

Gaming in the car

Whether waiting in a parking lot, charging an EV, or taking a break, the infotainment system is quickly becoming a hub for entertainment.

"The AirConsole team has a phenomenal track record of optimizing the in-car controls and producing amazing playing experiences in vehicles," said Ethan Stearns, VP of Games at Atari. "We are excited for Volkswagen drivers and their passengers to discover these modern versions of our classic titles."

Both Asteroids: Recharged and Breakout: Recharged were originally developed as part of Atari’s Recharged series, which reimagines the iconic video game maker’s classic catalog with updated features.

These versions are designed with 1 to 2 players in mind so are well suited for short, replayable sessions that fit naturally into a vehicle setting.

Breakout: Recharged brings new life to the original brick-breaking game and includes 50 challenge levels and power-ups like rail guns and homing missiles. It supports co-op play, so a second passenger can join easily. The familiar gameplay remains intact, but with sharper visuals and new twists.

Asteroids: Recharged updates the iconic space shooter with upgraded weapons, challenge levels, and a local co-op option.

To play these games, Volkswagen drivers need an active VW Connect Plus contract and an internet-connected smartphone.

AirConsole can be downloaded directly from the In-Car Shop. Once the vehicle is parked, users can launch the app from the infotainment system.

A QR code will appear on the vehicle’s screen. Scanning it with a smartphone connects the device to the game and turns it into a controller. The setup is designed to be simple and social, making it easy to play with passengers of any age.

This Atari partnership adds to a growing list of entertainment brands working with AirConsole, including companies like Sony, Mattel, and Bandai Namco. Titles available to play include Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, UNO Car Party!, Pictionary Car Party, and Pac-Man Championship Edition.

These collaborations are part of a strategy to bring familiar IPs into cars through AirConsole's ecosystem of OEM partners, which includes brands like Volkswagen, Audi, and BMW.

AirConsole sees the car not just as a means of transport, but as a place where people can relax, connect, and play. With more brand partnerships on the horizon, it is working to build a future where gaming and mobility come together.

Missile Command: Recharged will be added in the near future, giving players yet another title from Atari’s classic back catalog.

What do you think about gaming in the car? Let us know in the comments.