This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

The latest long-term support release of Linuxfx, version 11.25.07 “NOBLE,” is now available.

Based on Ubuntu 24.04.2 and styled to look like Windows 11, the update offers a familiar yet open-source experience that skips many of the frustrations commonly associated with Microsoft’s OS.

As you can see from the screenshots, Linuxfx looks almost indistinguishable from Windows 11, complete with a themed control panel, start menu, taskbar, and desktop icons.

Built on Ubuntu’s latest LTS base, Linuxfx 11.25.07 offers five years of free updates, or ten years with a Pro license (more on that in a second). It comes with KDE Plasma 5.27, which is both fast and highly customizable.

The new release includes a modern App Center, a driver manager, and a firmware updater, all designed to help users get set up quickly on a wide range of hardware.

The PowerTools suite of utilities for Linuxfx has been updated to version 1.6 and includes a Windows-style control panel, Android subsystem with PlayStore support, as well as an enhanced Wine environment for running Windows applications like .exe and .msi files.

While the OS is totally free to use, there is a Pro option available for a $35 donation that unlocks additional “professional” features including Active Directory support, native OneDrive integration (that integrates smoothly with the file manager), and better ChatGPT and Copilot tools.

Looks and works like Windows 11

One of the key messages behind Linuxfx is that users don’t need to relearn how to use their PC. The interface is laid out like Windows, the tools behave like Windows, and even the gaming support leans into what users expect.

Wine and Steam are preinstalled, as is Heroic Launcher for Epic Games, GOG, and Amazon titles. 4K Video Downloader is included, along with MangoHud and Feral Game Mode for system monitoring and gaming performance tweaks.

New “Redsand” themes based on Windows 10 and 11 offer more visual options without drifting from the familiar layout and KDE’s quarter screen tiling is supported for better window management.

Hardware support has been improved in this new release. The inclusion of Linux Kernel 6.14 adds better compatibility for more modern systems and devices, so users with newer hardware can expect smoother performance.

Experimental features like TPM-backed full disk encryption and ZFS encryption are included for those needing to use the OS in IT or security-conscious environments.

Linuxfx acknowledges the demand for legacy hardware support and the installer now works with both legacy and EFI systems. The overall system requirements remain low: just 2GB of RAM and a dual-core 64-bit CPU, with 4GB recommended.

For aging laptops or desktops struggling under the weight of Windows updates, Linuxfx is clearly a viable replacement.

While the system looks like Windows, it avoids many of its most frustrating traits. There are no forced reboots for updates, and fewer telemetry concerns.

Some critics may point out that Linuxfx blurs the line between operating systems, and that its mimicry of Windows may confuse users about what Linux actually is, but if you’re after a familiar, stable, and responsive desktop system, Linuxfx 11.25.07 is definitely worth a look.

You can download it here.

