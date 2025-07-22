Apple retail lands in Saudi Arabia -- online first, with physical stores coming later

Apple has officially launched its Apple Store online and Apple Store app in Saudi Arabia, marking the tech giant’s first direct retail presence in the Kingdom.

This expansion introduces personalized shopping, product support, and Arabic-language service for customers right across the country.

For the first time, people in Saudi Arabia will be able order directly from Apple in their own language (or in English), with the full product lineup available online.

This includes iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and accessories, along with custom configuration options, free engraving in Arabic and English, and access to AppleCare+ services.

The launch also brings localized services like buy-now-pay-later via Tamara, trade-in credit, and setup support for new users.

Apple’s online store and app now offer what the iPhone maker calls the most personalized shopping experience yet for Saudi customers. This includes product recommendations based on owned devices, order tracking, and easy product comparisons. The Store app also serves as a hub for managing purchases and exploring upgrade options.

Apple of Arabia

To make switching to Apple smoother, online staff provide guidance through phone or chat. Users can get help transferring data, setting up their device, or activating mobile service.

Apple also offers trade-in credit for eligible devices and will recycle unsupported hardware at no cost.

For students and educators, the Apple Education Store offers discounts on Mac and iPad models. A back-to-school promotion runs until September 30, where qualifying customers can receive AirPods or another accessory with eligible purchases.

Although this is Apple’s first direct-to-consumer retail channel in Saudi Arabia, the company already has a presence in the region. It opened its first Apple Developer Academy in Riyadh in 2021, in partnership with local institutions including Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah University.

Apple also announced plans to open several flagship physical stores in the country starting in 2026, with an initial location planned for Diriyah, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The online launch signals Apple’s growing investment in Saudi Arabia’s tech market and its intention to provide the same direct services available in other countries.

With Arabic language support now built into the experience, Apple is positioning itself as more accessible to a wider group of customers in the region.

As part of the launch, Apple is pushing the custom shopping experience, especially -- no surprise there -- around its latest products. Customers can choose hardware configurations for Macs, create their own Apple Watch combinations, and personalize accessories like AirPods and Apple Pencil via engraving.

What do you think about Apple launching its online store in Saudi Arabia? Let us know in the comments.