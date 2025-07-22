Microsoft tests unifying gaming libraries across devices

Microsoft has new options for gamers signed up to the Xbox Insider program looking for more from their gaming libraries. In addition to a cross-device play history that can be accessed from Windows and Xbox, there is also a significant update to the Xbox PC app.

Following an earlier library update, Microsoft says that it remains committed to making it “the go-to destination for your games” by adding cloud-playable console titles to the Xbox PC app.

Announcing the updates to Insiders, Microsoft says: “Starting today, Xbox Insiders will also begin to see all their cloud-playable games included in their play history and Library right from the Xbox PC app”.

The company goes on to explain just what this means:

This includes all cloud playable titles, even console exclusives spanning from the original Xbox to Xbox Series X|S, whether you own the title or access it through Game Pass. Now, you can now find all games able to be played via cloud gaming in one convenient place.

Unifying, synchronizing libraries in this way is a nod to the changing way in which gamers game. No longer restricted too just Windows or just a console, this is an update that is something of a no-brainer.

But there is more.

Microsoft adds:

Plus, your recent games now follow you across devices. Whether you’re on console, PC, or a Windows handheld, a new play history tile makes it easy to jump back into the games you’ve recently played within the Xbox ecosystem, so you can always pick up right where you left off. No matter the device, your progress, preferences, and play moments are always just a tap away – be it continuing a late-night session on your laptop, sneaking in a quick match on your handheld, or diving deep on your console, Xbox makes it effortless to stay connected to the games you love.

It’s hard to imagine these changes being anything other than well-received by gamers, although as this is an Insider feature, there may still be some tweak and changes to come.

To access your play history – whether on a Windows handheld, your Xbox, or your PC – just look to the end of the “Jump back in” list on the Home screen. Microsoft is effervescent about the changes, saying:

With these updates, Xbox is making it even easier for you to jump into your favorite games, wherever you are, whenever you want. Now, your entire cloud-playable library and play history are right at your fingertips in the Xbox PC app. That means less time searching and more time playing, with your games and friends always just a click away. We’re excited for you to explore what’s new and tell us what you think as we continue building the future of Xbox together.

Another small but important change is the addition of a “cloud playable” filter which can be used to find your cloud-playable console games. Just to the Xbox PC app Library and select the “cloud playable” filter for the full list.