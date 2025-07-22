MSPs put aside dedicated funds for ransomware payments

No Comments

According to a new report 45 percent of MSPs admit to having a dedicated pool of money set aside for ransomware payments. This is despite increasing pressure from insurers and global governments to avoid paying ransoms to stop fueling criminal enterprises and encourage proactive resilience.

The findings, from cyber risk specialist CyberSmart, also show that 36 percent opt to protect themselves with cyber insurance instead. Worryingly though, 11 percent of MSPs say they have no dedicated budget for ransomware payments or cyber insurance, in many cases leaving them without a contingency plan.

Despite many budgeting for ransomware-related incidents, MSP leaders name AI as the top cause of concern for their organization (44 percent), ahead of ransomware/malware (40 percent). AI didn’t rank among respondents' top concerns in the 2024 report, emphasising its remarkable rise to prominence over the past 12 months.

AI is also one of the threats most MSPs are least well-equipped to deal with, due to the lack of easy-to-use tools to counter AI-powered attacks, and this gap leaves SMEs especially vulnerable. The scale and speed of AI-powered threats, as well as the lack of skilled and dedicated professionals to deal with them, can be challenging for time and resource-strapped teams. This means that clients may rely more heavily on MSPs for support in this area. Already, the report finds that 84 percent of respondents note that their customers now expect them to manage either their cybersecurity infrastructure or their cybersecurity and IT estate combined.

“With customers relying more on MSPs for cybersecurity, it is essential that MSPs are cyber secure and cyber confident themselves, which means tackling the evolving threat landscape head-on,” says Jamie Akhtar, CEO and co-founder of CyberSmart. “Organizations shouldn’t rely on ransomware payments; rather, they should partner with organizations that can help proactively secure them.”

The full report is available from the CyberSmart site.

Image credit: Vchalup/Dreamstime.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

MSPs put aside dedicated funds for ransomware payments

WhatsApp is ditching its native Windows app for a crappy web wrapper

Organizations embrace AI but lack proper governance over development

PDFgear launches free AI scanner app with no ads or limits -- download it now!

The impact of AI -- how to maximize value and minimize risk [Q&A]

Industrial Wi-Fi 7 will fail without smart planning and investment

Microsoft makes it easy to play Windows 11 audio through multiple devices

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 25H2 has a new option to remove all unwanted Microsoft apps

38 Comments

This new Windows 11 clone is actually Linux and runs faster on your old PC -- get it now

27 Comments

Half of Americans think AI is a threat, the other half don't. Who's right?

10 Comments

This ergonomic AI mechanical keyboard is built for modern productivity

7 Comments

Apple’s Liquid Glass Control Center Gets a Much-Needed Fix in iOS 26 Beta 2

6 Comments

Apple’s CarPlay Ultra Comes to a Halt as Industry Giants Start Changing Their Minds

6 Comments

Never mind Windows 11, Windows Classic Remastered is the nostalgic Microsoft operating system you didn't know you wanted

6 Comments

IObit Software Updater 8 makes app updates faster and safer -- download it now

5 Comments

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.