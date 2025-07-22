New AI-driven features set to help security remediation efforts

Security teams today are overwhelmed by fragmented data, inconsistent tagging, and the manual burden of translating findings into fixes.

A new release of the Seemplicity platform introduces an AI Insights feature along with Detailed Remediation Steps, and Smart Tagging and Scoping, three new capabilities that use AI to solve some of the most painful and time-consuming cybersecurity tasks.

“For security leaders, fatigue is everywhere. Fatigue from dashboards, fatigue from generic instructions that don’t help remediate, and fatigue from chasing owners and assets to make sure findings are being fixed,” says Ravid Circus, chief product officer and co-founder at Seemplicity. “This release brings AI to the heart of remediation, guiding teams with context-aware answers, clear remediation instructions, and reliable data. It’s about removing ambiguity and helping security teams fix things, not just find them.”

The AI Insights feature automatically spotlights what’s slowing the team down and what’s working

well. Instead of relying on static dashboards or manual queries, users receive a dynamic feed

of visual insights tailored to what’s most relevant in their remediation data. “AI Insights gives teams clarity and uncovers unknown issues, so security teams can move from detection to action in record time,” adds Circus.

Remediation Steps uses contextual signals from across the technology stack to recommend the best path forward. Each finding comes with detailed, asset-specific instructions aligned with existing tools and processes, whether it’s patching a container, upgrading a library, or reconfiguring a system.

Smart Tagging and Scoping, meanwhile, introduces a new AI-powered way to structure and classify security data. By analyzing and mapping tag relationships, Seemplicity’s platform identifies line-of-business, remediation ownership, as well as environments and additional classification, providing full context for reporting, prioritization, and remediation efforts.

You can find out more on the Seemplicity site.

Image credit: BiancoBlue/depositphotos.com