Business users can soon get a Surface Laptop 5G from Microsoft

Microsoft’s range of Surface devices quickly developed a following of business users, with Surface Laptop proving popular. But there were complaints about the absence of a key connectivity option; now with the Surface Laptop 5G this is being addressed.

As the name suggests, this is a 5G version of the Surface Laptop, and Microsoft says that it is “built for business”. While users will see the addition of 5G connectivity as a way to eliminate phone tethering, Microsoft is instead billing it as a way to “stay continuously connected to Microsoft 365 Copilot and other cloud tools”.

The company insists that it has not just bolted on 5G to an existing device, saying instead that “every layer of Surface Laptop 5G was reengineered to deliver a seamless, reliable and secure experience, while preserving the design, performance and portability our customers expect.

One of the biggest changes here is the dynamic antenna system which helps to deliver the “seamless connectivity” Microsoft promises of the Surface Laptop 5G. Going into a little detail about the design approach, the company says that it took the decision to place the antenna higher up on the device to help reduce interference and improve reliability. This alone required the development of a completely new material – a custom multi-layered laminate that allows radio signals to pass through without impacting performance.

Microsoft says:

At the heart of Surface Laptop 5G is a dynamic antenna system that continuously adapts to its environment. With six strategically placed antennas, the device automatically adjusts signal paths and power based on how it’s being held or used, ensuring strong, reliable connectivity exactly when and where it’s needed. As users move between environments, the device seamlessly transitions between 5G and Wi-Fi networks, keeping a steady and secure connection to cloud-based apps, updates, and corporate resources. This innovative antenna design also enables Surface Laptop 5G to act as a mobile hotspot, securely sharing its 5G connection with other devices when Wi-Fi isn’t available.

The Surface Laptop 5G has NanoSIM and eSIM options (caveat: eSIM support and availability may vary by carrier and country), and Microsoft says that it has performed tested in dozens of countries across over one hundred networks in a range of environments so it could ensure global performance.

Microsoft is clearly proud of this latest addition to the Surface family. Nancie Gaskill, General Manager of Surface, says:

Adding 5G to Surface Laptop has been one of the most requested features from our business customers. But the ask was never just about adding a modem—it reflected a deeper need to eliminate friction, with the ability to connect instantly, securely and reliably without worrying about signal strength or searching for a hotspot. Meeting that need was the driving force behind the design of Surface Laptop 5G. We set out to build the best 5G-connected laptop – one where connectivity fades into the background. Whether you’re a consultant joining a Teams call on a train, a field engineer uploading site data from the field or a sales leader finishing a proposal in a hotel lobby, Surface Laptop 5G keeps business moving wherever work happens. Surface Laptop 5G represents Microsoft’s end-to-end innovation in action. Hardware, software and cloud services come together to deliver intelligent, secure and connected experiences for today’s mobile workforce. The Surface for Business portfolio offers a complete solution for every user scenario, from tablet-first flexibility to high-performance laptops, all supported by Microsoft’s modern management and industry-leading security.

The new Surface Laptop 5G is powered by an Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processor and boasts a 13.8-inch display. It will start shipping on August 26. More details are available here.