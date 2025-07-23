MSPs struggle with complexity and tool sprawl

Newly released research from cybersecurity platform Cynet shows managed service providers (MSPs) are facing growing operational strain as they race to meet demand for cybersecurity services.

While cybersecurity services are driving growth and deepening client relationships, most MSPs are hitting operational roadblocks, held back by fragmented tools, limited automation and lean security teams.

Cynet surveyed 200 cybersecurity leaders at US-based MSPs and finds they manage an average of 50 clients, 1,728 endpoints and respond to over 100 security incidents per year.

“Managed cybersecurity services are in record demand as cyberattacks increase in volume and sophistication,” says Cynet CEO Jason Magee. “The MSP Survey findings reinforce why scalable breach protection is mission-critical to maximizing growth in the channel. We look forward to translating these insights into action and collaborating with Cynet partners to deliver the benefits of operational efficiency, total visibility and automated protection.”

Most MSPs use four security tools from four different vendors, with complexity directly tied to profit margin decline. Yet security specialists make up only between eight and 20 percent of the average MSP’s staff. It’s not too surprising then that 94 percent of MSPs are actively seeking a unified cybersecurity platform.

Automation is, perhaps surprisingly, seen as a growth blocker with 50 percent citing limited automation as their biggest barrier to scaling.

The report also finds that 42 percent of MSPs now rely on MITRE ATT&CK Evaluations as their top vendor assessment resource. Gartner Peer Insights (29 percent) and G2 Reviews (28 percent) are also employed.

On a positive note 96 percent of those surveyed say cybersecurity offerings improve client retention. 68 percent of MSPs say their cybersecurity offerings have had a positive impact on client retention. An additional 28 percent describe the impact as extremely positive.

The report’s authors conclude, “The MSP landscape is shifting. As cybersecurity becomes central to client trust and long-term retention, providers are reevaluating what it truly means to scale. It’s no longer about how many clients or tools an MSP can manage, it’s about how seamlessly they can deliver protection, insight, and performance in increasingly complex environments.”

You can find out more on the Cynet site.

Image Credit: Fizkes / Dreamstime.com