PayPal World launches to let users pay globally with their domestic wallets

PayPal has launched PayPal World, a new global platform designed to connect some of the world’s largest digital wallets and payment systems, starting with full interoperability between PayPal and Venmo.

The platform is set to roll out this fall and includes launch partners such as Mercado Pago, UPI (via NPCI International), Tenpay Global, PayPal, and Venmo.

For many users, sending money or making purchases internationally can be expensive, complicated, or simply not possible. PayPal World is designed to change that by letting consumers pay with their local wallets at millions of businesses around the world, both online and in-store.

It also enables seamless peer-to-peer transfers between supported platforms across borders.

At launch, the platform connects nearly two billion users globally through a single system. It will allow users to pay international merchants using their domestic wallets in their own currency, and offers businesses instant access to those users without extra development work.

“PayPal World is a first-of-its-kind payments ecosystem that will bring together many of the world’s largest payment systems and digital wallets on a single platform. It is testament to the passion our partners share for an inclusive, global digital economy and has the potential to revolutionize cross-border commerce,” said Alex Chriss, President and CEO of PayPal. “The challenge of moving money across borders is incredibly complex, and yet this platform will make it so simple for nearly two billion consumers and businesses. We believe the changes we are announcing today have the potential to be a real game changer over time. We can’t wait to welcome many more global partners, wallets, and their users soon.”

PayPal World is built to be open and technology-agnostic, using a cloud-native, multi-region deployment setup to support global commerce. It uses open commerce APIs and is designed with security and performance in mind, with the ability to scale as more wallets join.

“We’re thrilled about this tremendous opportunity. This partnership brings together our collective strengths to streamline cross-border commerce, building on the success each of us has achieved in our respective markets,” said Osvaldo Gimenez, CEO of Mercado Pago.

In India, UPI’s integration through NPCI International is seen as a major expansion of its reach. It will allow UPI users to pay international merchants directly through PayPal, opening up new global access.

“The integration of UPI on PayPal World’s platform will mark a significant step in expanding UPI’s global footprint. It aligns with our vision to make cross-border payments more seamless, secure, and inclusive. This collaboration will enhance convenience for Indian users making payments abroad and enable global businesses and merchants to tap into a growing base of UPI users,” said Ritesh Shukla, Managing Director and CEO of NPCI International Payments Limited.

Tenpay Global, Tencent’s cross-border payment platform, will allow PayPal and Venmo users to make payments in mainland China by scanning Weixin Pay QR codes. The company also sees room for growth in remittances through this new platform.

Around the PayPal World

As part of this launch, PayPal and Venmo will now be interoperable. This means a Venmo user in the US will be able to send money to a PayPal user in Europe, or vice versa, simply by entering a phone number. Peer-to-peer payments between the two apps will be available globally, expanding the role of both platforms in cross-border financial activity.

By 2026, Venmo users will also be able to shop online and in-store at any business that accepts PayPal. This feature is expected to broaden merchant access to Venmo’s younger, mobile-first audience and offer consumers more choice when shopping internationally.

PayPal World is expected to support a range of future technologies, including dynamic checkout options and stablecoin payments. It also prepares for a world where agentic shopping -- where AI agents help users discover and buy products -- becomes more common.

What do you think about PayPal World and its aim to unify digital wallets globally? Let us know in the comments.